Lady Hornets edged by Northside in league opener

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Lady Hornets started the 6A-Central Conference by winning their first set against the Northside Lady Bears, 25-18, on the road on Thursday, an indication that it might be a turning point in their season.

Northside came back to win the second set 25-16, setting up a pivotal third set in the best of five match. It went right down to the wire but the home-standing Lady Bears eked out a 25-23 win and went on to win the match in four sets with a hard-fought match.

“The girls have to find a way to finish matches,” said Lady Hornets head coach Leigh Ann Back. “They have to decide that they hate losing more than they like winning. We are getting closer, but it is now in their hands.”

Despite the loss, the improvement of the Lady Hornets was apparent. They’ll try to hone that some more at the Little Rock Spikefest tournament this Saturday then return to conference play at home against Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday.

At Spikefest, Bryant will be playing at Little Rock Christian Academy in a pool that consists of Sheridan, Searcy and Palistine-Wheatley.

“I’m hoping this will give us an opportunity to give some people some needed playing experience,” Back said.

Madelyn Hoskins led the Lady Hornets with 12 kills. Sammie Jo Ferguson had three blocks.

Truli Bates served for four aces to pace the Lady Hornets. Erin Thompson had 26 digs to lead the defensive effort. Shaylee Carver contributed 22 assists.