Central Arkansas Junior High Conference boys basketball standings through Jan. 9

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2016-17 standings
Boys
Team Conf.
North Little Rock 9-0
Bryant 7-2
Russellville 7-2
Conway Blue 5-4
Conway White 6-3
Cabot North 3-6
Cabot South 4-5
Catholic 3-6
Benton 1-8
Lake Hamilton 0-9
Monday, Nov. 21
Bryant 44, Cabot White (North) 38
Conway White 46, Benton 13
North Little Rock 44, Russellville 42
Conway Blue 59, Catholic 38
Cabot Red (South) 43, Lake Hamilton 31
Monday, Nov. 28
Bryant 48, Lake Hamilton 24
Cabot White (North) 41, Benton 27
Conway White 42, Catholic 41
Russellville 48, Conway Blue 45
North Little Rock 50, Cabot Red (South) 32
Thursday, Dec. 1
North Little Rock 51, Bryant 34
Conway Blue 37 Cabot Red (South) 32
Russellville 28, Catholic 14
Conway White 45, Cabot White (North) 27
Benton 32, Lake Hamilton 31
Monday, Dec. 5
Bryant 56, Conway Blue 54, OT
North Little Rock 52, Benton 32
Cabot White 41, Lake Hamilton 32
Conway White 45, Russellville 27
Catholic 35, Cabot Red 28
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bryant 41, Catholic 30
North Little Rock 60, Cabot North 35
Conway Blue 49, Benton 25
Russellville 23, Cabot South 14
Conway White 38, Lake Hamilton 28
Monday, Dec. 12
Bryant 38, Russellville 26
Conway White 44, Cabot South 33
Catholic 24, Benton 23
Conway Blue 55, Cabot North 39
North Little Rock 61, Lake Hamilton 15
Thursday, Dec. 15
Russellville 38, Benton 18
Conway Blue 44, Lake Hamilton 36
North Little Rock 52, Conway White 46
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Cabot South 39, Bryant 29
Cabot North 44, Catholic 41
Thursday, Jan. 5
Bryant 43, Conway White 27
North Little Rock 58, Conway Blue 49
Cabot South 39, Benton 29
Russellville 36, Cabot North 26
Catholic 35, Lake Hamilton 33
Monday, Jan. 9
Bryant 37, Benton 20
Cabot South def. Cabot North
Conway White 40, Conway Blue 38
North Little Rock 48, Catholic 38
Russellville 45, Lake Hamilton 21
Thursday, Jan. 12
Cabot North at Bryant
Conway White at Benton
Lake Hamilton at Cabot South
North Little Rock at Russellville
Catholic at Conway Blue
Thursday, Jan. 19
Lake Hamilton at Bryant
Cabot North at Benton
Catholic at Conway White
Conway Blue at Russellville
North Little Rock at Cabot South
Monday, Jan. 23
Bryant at North Little Rock
Cabot South at Conway Blue
Russellville at Catholic
Conway White at Cabot North
Benton at Lake Hamilton
Thursday, Jan. 26
Conway Blue at Bryant
North Little Rock at Benton
Lake Hamilton at Cabot North
Russellville at Conway White
Cabot South at Catholic
Monday, Jan 30
Catholic at Bryant
Cabot North at North Little Rock
Benton at Conway Blue
Russellville at Cabot South
Conway White at Lake Hamilton
Thursday, Feb. 2
Bryant at Russellville
Cabot South at Conway White
Catholic at Benton
Conway Blue at Cabot North
North Little Rock at Lake Hamilton
Monday, Feb. 6
Bryant at Cabot South
Conway White at North Little Rock
Lake Hamilton at Conway Blue
Cabot North at Catholic
Benton at Russellville
Thursday, Feb. 9
Bryant at Conway White
Conway Blue at North Little Rock
Cabot South at Benton
Russellville at Cabot North
Catholic at Lake Hamilton
Wednesday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 18
Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament, Benton