Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls basketball standings through Jan. 9

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2016-17 standings
Girls
Team Conf.
Conway Blue 9-0
North Little Rock 8-1
Bryant 6-3
Conway White 6-3
Lake Hamilton 6-3
Russellville 4-5
Cabot North 3-6
Cabot South 2-7
Mount St. Mary 1-8
Benton 0-9
Monday, Nov. 21
Bryant 42, Cabot White (North) 19
Conway White 40, Benton 11
North Little Rock 35, Russellville 34
Conway Blue 42, Mount St. Mary 15
Lake Hamilton 39, Cabot Red (South) 33
Monday, Nov. 28
Bryant 41, Lake Hamilton 33
Cabot White (North) 31, Benton 16
Conway White 28, Mount St. Mary 19
Conway Blue 38, Russellville 28
North Little Rock 47, Cabot Red (South) 29
Thursday, Dec. 1
North Little Rock 38, Bryant 30
Conway Blue 44, Cabot Red (South) 22
Russellville 37, Mount St. Mary 10
Conway White 32, Cabot White (North) 15
Lake Hamilton 40, Benton 13
Monday, Dec. 5
Conway Blue 26, Bryant 21
North Little Rock 43, Benton 11
Lake Hamilton 43, Cabot White 26
Conway White 32, Russellville 29
Cabot Red 30, Mount St. Mary 22
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bryant 51, Mount St. Mary 5
North Little Rock 44, Cabot North 12
Conway Blue 59, Benton 9
Russellville 29, Cabot South 16
Lake Hamilton 34, Conway White 32
Monday, Dec. 12
Bryant 39, Russellville 26
Conway White 30, Cabot South 20
Mount St. Mary 32, Benton 17
Conway Blue 44, Cabot North 22
North Little Rock 47, Lake Hamilton 34
Thursday, Dec. 15
Russellville 25, Benton 7
Conway Blue 44, Lake Hamilton 23
North Little Rock 37, Conway White 35
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Bryant 42, Cabot South 18
Cabot North 27, Mount St. Mary 25
Thursday, Jan. 5
Conway White 35, Bryant 30
Conway Blue 47, North Little Rock 26
Cabot South 26, Benton 20
Russellville 37, Cabot North 11
Lake Hamilton 38, Mount St. Mary 27
Monday, Jan. 9
Bryant 46, Benton 12
Cabot South 26, Cabot North 12
Conway Blue 53, Conway White 37
North Little Rock 35, Mount St. Mary 21
Lake Hamilton 35, Russellville 30, OT
Thursday, Jan. 12
Cabot North at Bryant
Conway White at Benton
Lake Hamilton at Cabot South
North Little Rock at Russellville
Mount St. Mary at Conway Blue
Thursday, Jan. 19
Lake Hamilton at Bryant
Cabot North at Benton
Mount St. Mary at Conway White
Conway Blue at Russellville
North Little Rock at Cabot South
Monday, Jan. 23
Bryant at North Little Rock
Cabot South at Conway Blue
Russellville at Mount St. Mary
Conway White at Cabot North
Benton at Lake Hamilton
Thursday, Jan. 26
Conway Blue at Bryant
North Little Rock at Benton
Lake Hamilton at Cabot North
Russellville at Conway White
Cabot South at Mount St. Mary
Monday, Jan 30
Mount St. Mary at Bryant
Cabot North at North Little Rock
Benton at Conway Blue
Russellville at Cabot South
Conway White at Lake Hamilton
Thursday, Feb. 2
Bryant at Russellville
Cabot South at Conway White
Mount St. Mary at Benton
Conway Blue at Cabot North
North Little Rock at Lake Hamilton
Monday, Feb. 6
Bryant at Cabot South
Conway White at North Little Rock
Lake Hamilton at Conway Blue
Cabot North at Mount St. Mary
Benton at Russellville
Thursday, Feb. 9
Bryant at Conway White
Conway Blue at North Little Rock
Cabot South at Benton
Russellville at Cabot North
Mount St. Mary at Lake Hamilton
Wednesday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 18
Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament, Benton