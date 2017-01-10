Bryant Blue edged by Benton on heels of win over Anthony School

BENTON — The Benton Panthers eighth grade team hit its free throws down the stretch to turn a tight game against the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School into a 49-39 victory on Monday night.

Bethel came in off a 38-21 victory over The Anthony School last Thursday in Little Rock.

At Benton, the Hornets held a 7-6 edge after a quarter. Benton managed a 19-18 lead at the half. It was 29-28 in the Panthers’ favor going into the fourth quarter.

For the Hornets, Brayden Godwin scored 10 points and Jackson Lindsey had 9. Ryan Riggs added 5 with Austin Schroeder and Braden Robinson scoring 4 each.

On Thursday, Schroeder paced the offense with 8 points as nine different Hornets contributed to the scoring. Godwin finished with 6 points with Riggs and Cameron McDonald pitching in with 5 each. Lindsey and Justin Orender scored 4 apiece. Hayden Schrader, Landon Nelson and Robinson scored 2 each.

The Hornets led 6-4 after a quarter. It was 16-8 at the half and 26-13 going into the fourth quarter.

In a seventh grade game, Bethel prevailed over The Anthony School, 25-10. The game was 4-4 after one period but the Hornets outscored the Panthers 11-0 in the second quarter to take control of the game. It was 23-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Demetrius Sanders scored 10 points to lead Bryant Blue. Jaylen Williams finished with 7. Daniel Taylor added 3, Jefferson Calicott and Brooks Edmonson 2 each with Isaac Devine knocking down a free throw along the way.

The Bethel eighth graders return to action on Thursday, Jan. 19, against Lake Hamilton at the Bryant Middle School gym. The seventh grade team is set to visit Lake Hamilton tonight.