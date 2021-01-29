Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls standings, 1/28

January 29, 2021 Girls Basketball

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2020-21 girls standings

Team                           Conf.

North Little Rock         5-0

Conway Blue               3-1

Conway White            3-1

Lake Hamilton             3-2

Benton                        1-3

Cabot North                1-3

Bryant                         1-4

Cabot South                0-3

Mount St. Mary          opt out

Thursday, Jan. 7

Conway Blue 28, Bryant 20

Benton 31, Cabot South 11

Lake Hamilton 38, Cabot North 34

Monday, Jan. 11

Bryant 31, Cabot south 20

Conway White 47, Conway Blue 28

North Little Rock 51, Lake Hamilton 34

Thursday, Jan. 14

Lake Hamilton 35, Bryant 10

Conway Blue 46, Cabot South 15

North Little Rock 41, Conway White 25

Thursday, Jan. 21

Conway Blue 36, Benton 14 

North Little Rock 60, Cabot North 22 

Conway White 36, Lake Hamilton 32

Monday, Jan. 25

Cabot North 24, Bryant 11

North Little Rock 37, Benton 22

Lake Hamilton at Cabot South

Thursday, Jan. 28

North Little Rock 40, Bryant 13 

Lake Hamilton 38, Benton 20 

Conway White 49, Cabot North 20

Monday, Feb. 1

Conway White at Benton

Cabot North at Cabot South

North Little Rock at Conway Blue

Bryant at LR Episcopal (non-conference)

Thursday, Feb. 4

Bryant at Conway White

Benton at Cabot North

Cabot South at North Little Rock

Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton

Monday, Feb. 8

Benton at Bryant

Conway Blue at Cabot North

Cabot South at Conway White

Monday, Feb. 15

Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament

