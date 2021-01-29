North Little Rock holds off bid for upset by Bryant freshmen

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — After narrowly losing to the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats freshmen on Dec. 3, 38-35, the Bryant Hornets freshmen traveled to play the Cats on Thursday night, hoping to pin the first Central Arkansas Junior High Conference loss on them.

But the Charging Wildcats once again slipped past the Hornets 54-46. North Little Rock scored the 54 points after Bryant had held its previous two opponents to 21 each.

“I thought we played really hard all game and did a lot of good things,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “We just didn’t come away with a few rebounds late that gave them extra possessions and easy put-backs.

“In close games, we have to do a better job of securing those boards and finding good shots of our own,” he added.

Bryant got out to an 11-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. North Little Rock rallied for a 23-21 lead at the half. It was 42-36 going into the fourth quarter.

Devin Holmes led the Hornets with 12 points. Trent Ford had 10, Cairon Allen 9, Jamison Lewis 7 and Samuel Johns 6.

In the girls game on Thursday, North Little Rock prevailed 40-13 over the Lady Hornets’ freshmen.

The Hornets return to action in a non-conference contest on Monday, Feb. 1, at Little Rock Episcopal with a tip at 6 p.m.