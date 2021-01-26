Central Arkansas Junior High Conference girls standings, updated 1/26

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2020-21 girls standings
Team Conf.
North Little Rock 4-0
Conway Blue 3-1
Conway White 2-1
Lake Hamilton 2-2
Benton 1-2
Cabot North 1-2
Bryant 1-3
Cabot South 0-3
Mount St. Mary opt out
Thursday, Jan. 7
Conway Blue 28, Bryant 20
Benton 31, Cabot South 11
Lake Hamilton 38, Cabot North 34
Monday, Jan. 11
Bryant 31, Cabot south 20
Conway White 47, Conway Blue 28
North Little Rock 51, Lake Hamilton 34
Thursday, Jan. 14
Lake Hamilton 35, Bryant 10
Conway Blue 46, Cabot South 15
North Little Rock 41, Conway White 25
Thursday, Jan. 21
Conway Blue 36, Benton 14
North Little Rock 60, Cabot North 22
Conway White 36, Lake Hamilton 32
Monday, Jan. 25
Cabot North 24, Bryant 11
North Little Rock 37, Benton 22
Lake Hamilton at Cabot South
Thursday, Jan. 28
Bryant at North Little Rock
Benton at Lake Hamilton
Conway White at Cabot North
Monday, Feb. 1
Conway White at Benton
Cabot North at Cabot South
North Little Rock at Conway Blue
Bryant at LR Episcopal (non-conference)
Thursday, Feb. 4
Bryant at Conway White
Benton at Cabot North
Cabot South at North Little Rock
Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton
Monday, Feb. 8
Benton at Bryant
Conway Blue at Cabot North
Cabot South at Conway White
Monday, Feb. 15
Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament