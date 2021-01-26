Bryant White steps in for Blue, overwhelms Cabot North

Less than a week after the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team went to Cabot to defeat the North Panthers, 47-23, they stepped in for the Blue Hornets, who are sidelined due to covid issues, for rematch with the Panthers at the Bryant Junior High auxiliary gym on Monday.

This time, the Hornets breezed to a 44-7 win to improve to 12-1 on the season going into a game at North Little Rock on Thursday.

Bryant White led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. It was 21-1 at the half.

“It was a well-balanced team win,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “I think we played great offensively and defensively. I’m proud of the way all our boys played.”

Chris Johnson and Elam Shelby each had 7 points to lead the Hornets, who had 10 different players contribute to the scoring. Cedric Jones, Caleb Knight, Dylan Holman and Daniel Anderson each had 5. Josh Kearny pitched in with 3. Kaleb Ellis, Nick Baker and Cairo Terry added 2 apiece.