Central trips Hornets in conference battle

LITTLE ROCK — When a team is developing, improving individual skills and how to use them in a cohesive way in order to be competitive — and about competitiveness in general — as a season goes along, there are going to be ups and downs. Consistency is the last thing to come.

The goal is to be there, at its best, at the end of the season when championships are decided.

The Bryant Hornets soccer team took one of those dips on Tuesday night at Little Rock Central.

On the heels of an invigorating 2-1 win over perennial 6A-Central Conference power Little Rock Catholic, the Hornets were tripped up 1-0.

“At times, the ball movement was good,” allowed Hornets coach Rick Friday. “But, as a team, we were too inconsistent through the 80 minutes.

“We came in with over-inflated egos from the win,” he added, “and we didn’t start wonderfully but grew into the game.”

The Hornets are now 1-3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They host Little Rock Southwest on Friday.