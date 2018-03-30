Scott-Conway continue to duel as Lady Hornets finish second at Lakeside

HOT SPRINGS — The rivalry between Bryant’s Kayla Scott and Conway’s Taylor Conway in the hurdles races had another chapter written on Thursday at the Ram Relays hosted by Hot Springs Lakeside.

Scott won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.37 with Conway second at 16.08. Meanwhile, in the 300 hurdles, it was Conway that finished first in 47.38 to Scott’s 48.37.

The duo has been battling over the last two seasons in particular and figure to me among the best again this year.

And the teams continued as rivals in the 7A-Central Conference. Conway’s depth produced a team title with 197 points. Bryant was second with 114 points in the 13-team field. Lake Hamilton was third at 103 followed by Vilonia (46) and De Queen (39).

Along with Scott, the Lady Hornets received third-place points in the 100 hurdles from Megan Lee, who finished in 16.58, right on the heels of Conway.

Lee won the 400 with a time of 1:01.45, edging Conway’s Zailey Chaffin (1:02.20). Bryant’s Libby Majors was sixth in 1:08.31.

Deborah Shaw provided the Lady Hornets only other first-place finish, winning the triple jump by covering 34’10”. Lee was a close second at 34’7”.

In addition, Majors, Lee, Amanda Burt and Zhania Hall combined on a 4:20.65 clocking to finish second in the 4×400 relay.

Bryant was third in four events. In the 4×100 relay, it was Kristin Garner, Kaylee Shepard, Ebony White and Yonni Allen in 53:06; in the 4×800, Natasha Hobby, Majors, Olivia Orr and Zhania Hall in 11:03.21; in the high jump, Orr cleared 4’4”; and, in the pole vault, Garner cleared 9’3”.

Cassie Ray was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 7’3”.

Shaw took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15’9” while Kaycee White was fifth in the shot with a throw of 31’8”.

Hall was fifth (2:38.82) and Orr eighth (2:54.64) in the 800-meters. Bailey Brazil finished fifth in the 1600 with a time of 5:57.55 and seventh in the 3200 in 13:45.10.

Yonni Allen scored in both sprints. She was seventh in the 200 at 28.62 and eighth in the 100 with a timed of 13.62.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to return to competition on Tuesday, April 3, at Cabot.