Hornets rally past Mavs, win in shootout

FORT SMITH — Keeper Codi Kirby made a save and the Bryant Hornets made all five of their penalty kicks to capture a victory over the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks on Friday night.

The game was deadlocked 1-1 at the end of regulation.

With the victory, the Hornets retained a share of second place in the 6A-Central Conference at 3-1, tied with Conway and trailing only 4-0 Little Rock Catholic. Conway lost to Northside Friday night while Catholic topped North Little Rock.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We came out sluggish and gave up a goal off a set piece.

“The game went down to 10 versus 10 when we each had a player ejected,” he mentioned. “We fought back and started dominating.”

A strike by Henry Terry off an assist from Danny Linares tied the match in the second half.

In the shootout, Brandon Delgadillo, Terry, Eduardo Chun, Martin Ramirez and Johnathan Giron came through for the Hornets who improved to 4-2-2 overall going into Tuesday’s home match against Cabot.