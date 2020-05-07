May 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2019

Champion Bryant boys notch 12th straight win in shootout

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant keeper Codi Kirby (Photo by Rick Nation)

CONWAY — Bandon Delgadillo, Henry Terry, Thomas Bullington and Martin Ramirez each hit penalty kicks and goalkeeper Codi Kirby saved a pair as the league champion Bryant Hornets soccer team finished the 6A-Central Conference slate with a 13-1 overall record.

The Hornets and the Conway Wampus Cats played to a scoreless tie then, in the shootout, Bryant won 4-3 to finish the regular season with a 14-2-2 mark. They’ll be the top-seeded team from the Central at State, which begins on Thursday in Conway.

Their first game at State will be Friday at 10 a.m., against the winner of a Thursday game between Fort Smith Southside, the fifth seed from the Central, and Van Buren, the fourth seed from the 6A-West.

Bryant will enter State on a 12-game winning streak.

Luis Lara (10) controls the ball as Conway’s Edgar Gonzalez (14) pursues. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Henry Terry (left) battles with Conway’s Israel Zamorano (19) for control of the ball. (Photo by Rick Nation)