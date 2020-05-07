May 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Final event produces near State record time to highlight Bryant girls’ performance at State

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photo courtesy of Vicki Westbrook and Julie Shelby

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets capped off the 7A State Track meet Thursday in dramatic fashion. In the final event of the meet, the 4X400-meter relay team of Haley Hood, Jadyn Lewis, Rachael Owens, and Feniece Boone won the State title in the event with a time of 3:56.6. That time broke the Bryant school record by 6 seconds and was only .22 seconds off the State record set by Fayetteville last year.

In the team competition, Bentonville won the team title in a very close competition over Cabot. Bentonville scored 141.5 points to Cabot’s 141. Fayetteville was third with 116 followed by Rogers (61), Bryant (45), and Conway (30). There were 16 teams in the competition.

Junior Haley Hood led the Lady Hornets with 18.5 points. Along with being a member of both sprint relay teams, she finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.1. She also added a third place in the high jump with a leap of 5’2”.

Bryant’s 4X100-meter relay consisting of Boone, Owens, Hood, and Lewis took second place with a time of 49.29.

Sophomore Serenity Bridges took fifth in the discus with a throw of 103’7”.

The 4X800-meter relay team of Caitlyn Bell, Hannah Shelby, Rachel Curtis, and Talyn Billins took sixth with a time of 10:09.7.

Boone also took sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.02.

Shelby added a seventh-place finish in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:07.

Bell finished in eighth place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:41.1.

The top three finishers in each event were named All-State and the 4X400m relay team gets an automatic invitation to the Meet of Champs at Lake Hamilton next Saturday.

“I was extremely proud of the way our girls competed tonight,” said Bryant coach Danny Westbrook. “The 4X400-meter relay was a special performance. I want congratulate our sprint coach, Keith Dale, for the masterful job he has done with that group.”