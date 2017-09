Cheerleaders

In a full halftime celebration, the Bryant High School cheerleaders wound up going through two routines on Friday night at Bryant Stadium. Technical difficulties prevented the music to play during the first go-through. When the music was made available the squad performed again.

Above, the cheerleaders sing along to the BHS alma mater prior to leading the Hornets’ football team onto the field before the game.