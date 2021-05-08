Class 6A State baseball tournament brackets

May 8, 2021 Baseball-High School

CLASS 6A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

2021

At Fort Smith

At Hunts Park* and Evan Field#

Thursday, May 13

Game 1 — Bentonville (West 4) vs. FS Northside (Central 5), 12 p.m.*

Game 2 — LR Catholic (Central 3) vs. Rogers Heritage (West 6), 3 p.m.*

Game 3 — Conway (Central 4) vs. Bentonville West (West 5), 12 p.m.#

Game 4 — Fayetteville (West 3) vs. North Little Rock (Central 6), 3 p.m.#

Friday, May 14

Game 5 — Bryant (Central 1) vs. game 1 winner, 12 p.m.*

Game 6 — Springdale Har-Ber (West 2) vs. game 2 winner, 3 p.m.*

Game 7 — Rogers (West 1) vs. game 3 winner, 12 p.m.#

Game 8 — Cabot (Central 2) vs. game 4 winner, 3 p.m.#

Saturday, May 15

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 12 p.m.*

Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 3 p.m.*

Championship game

At Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, TBD

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

