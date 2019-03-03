Class 6A State Tournament results through 3/2

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Bentonville West High School
Girls
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Game 2 — Bryant (15-10) (Central 5) 54, Van Buren (15-12) (West 4) 35
Game 4 — North Little Rock (17-9) (Central 3) 69, Bentonville West (10-16) (West 6) 40
Game 6 — Little Rock Central (11-14) (Central 4) 43, Springdale (13-12) (West 5) 36, OT
Thursday, Feb. 28
Game 8 — Rogers (17-9) (West 3) 48, Cabot (14-11) (Central 6) 40
Game 9 — Fort Smith Northside (25-1) (Central 1) 55, Bryant (16-10) 37
Game 10 — Fayetteville (19-4) (West 2) 55, North Little Rock (18-9) 49, OT
Friday, March 1
Game 11 — Bentonville (24-3) (West 1) 65, Little Rock Central (12-14)35
Game 12 — Conway (26-4) (Central 2) 66, Rogers (18-9) 39
Saturday, March 2
Game 13 — Fort Smith Northside (26-1) 64, Fayetteville (20-4) 62, 2OTs
Game 14 — Bentonville (25-3) 66, Conway (27-4) 36
Championship game
At Hot Springs
Game 15 — Fort Smith Northside (27-1) vs. Bentonville (26-3), TBA
Boys
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Game 2 — Cabot (19-7) (Central 5) 56, Springdale Har-Ber (10-14) (West 4) 48
Game 4 — North Little Rock (21-8) (Central 3) 49, Springdale (11-14) (West 6) 47
Game 6 — Fort Smith Northside (17-11) (Central 4) 52, Bentonville West (12-15) (West 5) 47
Thursday, Feb. 28
Game 8 — Rogers (20-6) (West 3) 53, Little Rock Central (16-10) (Central 6) 50
Game 9 — Bryant (22-4) (Central 1) 73, Cabot (20-7) 39
Game 10 — Bentonville (20-7) (West 2) 59, North Little Rock (22-8) 56
Friday, March 1
Game 11 — Fort Smith Northside (18-11) 63, Fayetteville (21-5) (West 1) 58
Game 12 — Conway (19-7) (Central 2) 69, Rogers (21-6) 41
Saturday, March 2
Game 13 — Bryant (23-4) 71, Bentonville (21-7) 49
Game 14 — Fort Smith Northside (19-11) 64, Conway (20-7) 52
Championship game
At Hot Springs
Game 15 — Bryant (24-4) vs. Fort Smith Northside (20-11), TBA