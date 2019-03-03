6A State title game set for Friday at 4:15 p.m.

The Class 6A State championship game between the Bryant Hornets and the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies will be played at 4:15 p.m., on Friday, March 8, it was announced by the Arkansas Activities Association.

The State championship games for all classifications will be held at OZK Bank Arena in Hot Springs.

The Hornets reached the title game by defeating Bentonville 71-49 while Northside topped Conway 64-52 at Bentonville West High School on Saturday, March 2.

The teams have played three times already this season with Bryant winning twice. It’s the first time for a Bryant boys team to reach the title game since 1983 and, if they win, the school’s first title since 1982, and second overall.

It is the third consecutive season for Northside to play in the championship game. They won the title in 2017 over North Little Rock and lost to North Little Rock in 2018.

Here’s the schedule:

2019 BASKETBALL STATE FINALS SCHEDULE

At OZK Bank Arena, Hot Springs

Thursday, March 7

Special Olympics Unified Sports, Mena vs. Huntsville, 2:30 p.m.

Game 1 — 5A Boys, Little Rock Hall vs. Marion, 4 p.m.

Game 2 — 4A Girls, Berryville vs. Batesville, 5:45 p.m.

Game 3 — 3A Boys, Ashdown vs. Drew Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Special Olympics Unified Sports, Searcy vs. Forrest City, 1 p.m.

Game 4 — 6A Girls, Bentonville vs. Fort Smith Northside, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — 6A Boys, Fort Smith Northside vs. Bryant, 4:15 p.m.

Game 6 — 5A Girls, Jonesboro vs. Little Rock Christian, 6 p.m.

Game 7 — 1A Boys, Nevada vs. Izard County Consolidated, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Game 8 — 3A Girls, Mountain View vs. Atkins, noon

Game 9 — 2A Boys, England vs. Clarendon, 1:45 p.m.

Game 10 — 1A Girls, Wonderview vs. Rural Special, 3:30 p.m.

Game 11 — 4A Boys, Magnolia vs. Mills, 5:15 p.m.

Game 12 — 2A Girls, Riverside vs. Melbourne, 7 p.m.