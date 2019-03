Frigid temps, wet conditions force athletic event cancellations, postponements

Due to cold and wet conditions the following Bryant athletic events have been canceled or postponed, according to athletic director Mike Lee:

BHS JV Baseball v. Maumelle at Bryant scheduled for today, canceled;

BMS/BeMS Track at Sheridan today, canceled

9th grade track meet scheduled at Benton tomorrow (Tuesday), canceled

BHS Softball at Mt. St Mary today, postponed to Monday, March 11, 5 p.m., (will be played at Maumelle Park)