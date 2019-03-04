State finals information

With the Bryant Hornets playing in the Class 6A State Basketball Championship game this Friday, March 8 at 4:15 p.m., against the Fort Smith Northside Grizzliers at Hot Springs Convention Center, all schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m., on Friday so all fans can attend.

Tickets

Ticket are available at the Bryant Athletic Office, located in Building 26 next to the Field House, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., now through Thursday. On Friday, tickets are available from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ticket prices are $8/Adults and $7/Students (ages 5 and older). BHS students may buy tickets in the cafeteria during each lunch period. Cash or check only.

Tickets will be $8 if purchased at the arena. Arrive early; no assigned seating. A ticket does not guarantee admittance if seats are already filled. Review the enhanced security measures prior to the game.Please be reminded of the expectations for basketball finals.

Can’t make the game? The 6A Championship game will be broadcast live on AETN and 103.7 The Buzz.