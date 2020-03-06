Class 6A State Tournament scores through Thursday

Photo courtesy of Andrew Schroeder
CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT
2020
At Bryant High School
Girls
Wednesday, Mar. 4
Game 2 — North Little Rock (15-13) (Central 4) 66, Rogers Heritage (14-12) (West 5) 21
Game 4 — Springdale Har-Ber (20-7) (West 3) 43, Mount St. Mary (9-18) (Central 6) 37
Game 6 — Bryant (16-10) (Central 5) 71, Rogers (16-11) (West 4) 55
Thursday, Mar. 5
Game 8 — Cabot (22-5) (Central 3) 49, Van Buren (10-17) (West 6) 38
Game 9 — Bentonville (25-1) (West 1) 62, North Little Rock (16-13) 45
Game 10 — Conway (21-7) (Central 2) 73, Springdale Har-Ber (21-7) 56
Friday, Mar. 6
Game 11 — Fort Smith Northside (25-3) (Central 1) vs. Bryant (17-10), 4 p.m.
Game 12 — Fayetteville (21-5) (West 2) vs. Cabot (23-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 7
Game 13 — Bentonville (26-1) vs. Conway (22-7), 12 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 14
State championship game
At Hot Springs Convention Center
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 6 p.m.
Boys
Wednesday, Mar. 4
Game 2 — Little Rock Central (15-12) (Central 4) 67, Bentonville West (10-14) (West 5) 56
Game 4 — Cabot (17-10) (Central 6) 42, Rogers (21-4) (West 3) 41
Game 6 — Conway (18-8) (Central 5) 49, Bentonville (18-8) (West 4) 48
Thursday, Mar. 5
Game 8 — Bryant (16-11) (Central 3) 58, Van Buren (10-16) (West 6) 47
Game 9 — Little Rock Central (16-12) 61, Springdale Har-Ber (21-4) (West 1) 60
Game 10 — Fort Smith Northside (19-9) (Central 2) 65, Cabot (18-10) 36
Friday, Mar. 6
Game 11 — North Little Rock (22-4) (Central 1) vs. Conway (19-8), 5:30 p.m.
Game 12 — Fayetteville (19-8) (West 2) vs. Bryant (17-11), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 7
Game 13 — Little Rock Central (17-12) vs. Fort Smith Northside (20-9), 1:30 p.m.
Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.
State championship game
Saturday, Mar. 14
At Hot Springs Convention Center
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 7:45 p.m.