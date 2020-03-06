Relay team finishes second as Lady Hornets track team gets season underway

BENTON — The 4 x 400-meter relay team of Amya Smith, Margo Gilliland, Brandy Jenkins and Jaiyah Jackson combined on a 4:29.03 clocking to finish second in the event to highlight the work of the Bryant Lady Hornets track team in its season-opening meet at Benton High School on Thursday.

Vilonia’s team turned in a 4:20.77 to beat out the Lady Hornets in the 4×400.

As a team, Bryant finished with 42 points, eighth among the field of 14 schools. Benton won the team title with 143.5. Vilonia was second with 101.

Individually, Smith was third in the open 400 with a time of 1:03.32. She was also sixth in the long jump, covering 15’7”.

Madison Dettmer earned fourth-place points for the Lady Hornets in the 1600, with a time of 5:58.08. Mackenzie Moore was fifth in the 3200 in 13:58.16.

Jackson added sixth-place points in the 200, clocking in at 28.09 while the 4×800 team took sixth in 11:09.02.

Olivia Orr and Haley Beenken were seventh in their respective events for Bryant. Orr’s came in the 800 meters, a time or 2:44.68 while Beenken’s was in the pole vault as she cleared 8’6”. In addition, Kourtney Scott was eighth in the triple jump at 28’1.5”.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to compete next at the Michael Tinsley Relays at Pulaski Robinson in Little Rock on Thursday, March 12.