Bryant fifth in season-opening meet behind winning effort in 4 x 100

BENTON — The team of Tre’Vun Herron, Christian Cain, Jaden Newburn and Joseph Young combined on a time of 43.79 to win the 4 x 100-meter relay at the season-opening track meet at Benton High School on Thursday. Conway was second in the event with a time of 44.22.

The Hornets, as a team, finished with 64 points to place fifth in the 14-school event. Vilonia won with 137 points to Conway’s 124.

“The 4 x 100-meter relay team picked up a nice win,” stated Bryant head coach Steve Oury. “They had a couple of handoffs that could have been better, but overall they did a great job. Joseph Young and Jaden Newburn both had very good meets in the sprints, and Tre’vun Herron also earned some nice points in the triple jump and long jump.”

Ammon Henderson nearly won the 800-meter run for Bryant. His 2:02.06 was second only to Ethan Kailey of Conway at 2:01.89.

“Ammon Henderson ran a heck of a race in the 800 and Bresner Austin held on for a nice third place finish in the 1600,” noted Oury.

Austin finished in 4:41.33 while Chris Herrera turned in a 4:49.24 to finish sixth in the race.

Newburn’s 23.27 in the 200 was good for third, as well. Young was fifth in the 100 at 11.37.

In the jumps, Herron covered 40’10” to place fourth in the triple jump. Blake Everett was eighth at 38’11.5”. In the long jump, Everett was fourth at 19’11” while Herron finished seventh at 19’5”.

Keelon Henderson finished fifth in the 300 hurdles for Bryant, turning in a 46.46. Darrick Rose was sixth in the 400 at 53.38 while Everett added a seventh in the 110 hurdles at 18.48.

Layton Dickerson cleared 5’4” in the high jump to earn a point for eighth place.

In addition, Bryant was sixth in the 4 x 400 relay. The quartet’s time was 3:50.67. In the 4 x 800, Bryant was eighth in 10:01.76.

“I wanted to get as many athletes competing as possible, so our team score may have taken a bit of a hit,” said Oury. “But I was happy how our kids got after it. We had several boys running in their first track meets, so I thought they did a good job of handling the nerves that come along with it.”

The Hornets are scheduled to compete next at the Michael Tinsley Relays at Pulaski Robinson in Little Rock on Thursday, March 12.