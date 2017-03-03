Class 7A State Tournament, boys, through 3/2

March 2, 2017 Boys Basketball

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT

Boys

Wednesday, March 1

Game 2 — Conway (14-13) (Central 5) 48, Fayetteville (13-13) (West 4) 34

Game 4 — Little Rock Central (19-9) (Central 3) 60, Bentonville West (12-15) (West 6) 55

Game 6 — Cabot (19-6) (Central 4) 56, Rogers Heritage (15-12) (West 5) 44

Thursday, March 2

Game 8 — Bryant (17-10) (Central 6) 50, Van Buren (15-12) (West 3) 44

Game 9 — North Little Rock (23-5) (Central 1) 67, Conway (15-13) 58

Game 10 — Little Rock Central (20-9) 57, Bentonville (16-10) (West 2) 56

Friday, March 3

Game 11 — Springdale Har-Ber (21-7) (West 1) vs. Cabot (20-6), 5:30 p.m.

Game 12 — Fort Smith Northside (20-7) (Central 2) vs. Bryant (18-10), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Game 13 — North Little Rock (24-5) vs. Little Rock Central (21-9), 1:30 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship game

TBA

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980's. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

