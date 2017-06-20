Coach Buck James Football Camp registration deadline is June 30

The Hornet Touchdown Club presents the 2017 Coach Buck James Football Camp on July 22 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The camp is open to all athletes entering grades 1 through 6.
Registration deadline is June 30 and the coast is $50 per athlete. Make checks out Hornet Touchdown Club.
The Coach Buck James Football Camp will provide a positive introduction into the basic skills of football.
All athletes need to be dropped off and picked up at the Bryant High School fieldhouse. Camp will not be canceled for rain.
Camp t-shirts will be given to each athlete.
Complete registration at: https://goo.gl/forms/zFrRmCzDPwRThLV63 or test Mark Knowles at 501-804-0898.