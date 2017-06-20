A Health and Information Fair will be held at the CADC Bryant Senior Wellness and Activity Center in Bishop Park on Tuesday, June 27, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. All are invited for fun, food, prizes and entertainment with over 25 vendors on hand. Those over 60 are especially invited to stay for lunch.
Senior Center to host Health and Information Fair
June 20, 2017 Community, Press release
