Senior Center to host Health and Information Fair

June 20, 2017 Community, Press release

A Health and Information Fair will be held at the CADC Bryant Senior Wellness and Activity Center in Bishop Park on Tuesday, June 27, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. All are invited for fun, food, prizes and entertainment with over 25 vendors on hand. Those over 60 are especially invited to stay for lunch.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Baseball-High School
June 2, 2017
2017 Bryant Hall of Honor inductees announced

Leave a Reply