Conference play begins tonight in 6A-Central

Play in the 6A-Central Conference begins tonight highlighted by a rematch of the 2019 6A State championship as the Bryant Hornets visit the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies.

The Hornets are 8-5 after a rugged pre-conference schedule while Northside is 10-4, still led by future Arkansas Razorback 6’9″ Jaylin Williams, who was the MVP of the title game last season. The Grizzlies also have guard Noah Gordon and 6’6″ forward Braylen McKinney back.

The Hornets return starters Camren Hunter, Treylon Payne, A.J. Jenkins and 6’6″ Catrell Wallace.

The two teams split four meetings last season with the Hornets winning by 2 and by 12 and the Grizzlies winning by 5 and 3.

Likewise, Northside’s Lady Bears are the defending 6A champions, returning MVP Jersey Wolfenbarger, a 6’4″ point guard, who was the MVP of the title game last spring.

Bryant has returning starters Tierra Trotter, Celena Martin and India Atkins back along with 6-2 McKenzie Muse who missed much of last season with injury.

Northside enters with an 11-3 mark. Bryant is 8-4.

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019-20 girls standings

Team Conf Ovl

Cabot 0-0 12-1

Conway 0-0 11-3

FS Northside 0-0 11-3

Bryant 0-0 8-4

North Little Rock 0-0 7-7

Mount St. Mary 0-0 6-7

LR Central 0-0 4-5

FS Southside 0-0 0-12

Friday, Jan. 10

Bryant at FS Northside

Cabot at Mount St. Mary

FS Southside at Conway

North Little Rock at LR Central

2019-20 boys standings

Team Conf Ovl

Conway 0-0 10-2

Cabot 0-0 10-3

FS Northside 0-0 10-4

North Little Rock 0-0 8-3

Bryant 0-0 8-5

LR Central 0-0 7-6

LR Catholic 0-0 6-6

FS Southside 0-0 5-9

Friday, Jan. 10

Bryant at FS Northside

Cabot at LR Catholic

FS Southside at Conway

North Little Rock at LR Central

Tuesday, Jan. 14

LR Catholic at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Northside