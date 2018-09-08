Conway Blue edges Bryant White in opener

CONWAY — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade football team of Bryant Middle School opened the 2018 season on Thursday, absorbing a 20-16 loss to Conway Blue.
Cory Nichols completed ae pair of touchdown passes that covered over 50 yards to Braylen Montgomery and Jaylon Brown. Chris Gannaway and Martavian Earl each ran in two-point conversions.
“We played a lot better in the second half,” said Hornets head coach Russell Wortham. “The touchdown passes were the highlights. Also, we extended two drives by converting fourth down plays.”
The Hornets return to action this Thursday when they host Lake Hamilton at Bryant Stadium.