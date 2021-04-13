Conway ekes out win in match against Hornets

File photo by Rick Nation

CONWAY — A late goal by the Conway Wampus Cats snapped a 1-1 tie and wound up beating the Bryant Hornets on Monday night. It was the second 2-1 setback in a row for the Hornets. They lost to Cabot on April 5 by that score.

Bryant is now 2-5-3 overall and 2-4 in 6A-Central Conference play going into a trip to North Little Rock on Wednesday.

“We didn’t play too badly,” said Hornets coach Rick Friday. “Going forward, we struggled to create a flow, causing us to lose possession.

“Caleb Miller created a goal through a great run after a good hold-up play from Grant Jacuzzi,” he continued.

That gave the Hornets a 1-0 lead.

“We gave up a goal later after failing to mark on a set piece,” Friday related. “We went down with 10 minutes left after the same issue.

“But I see them making progress,” he assured. “We just have to keep pushing.”