Lady Hornets absorb first loss

File photo by Rick Nation

Kaylee Fluger (Photo by Rick Nation)

CONWAY — The layoffs don’t help.

The Bryant Lady Hornets suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night as the Conway Lady Wampus Cats made a lone goal hold up for a 1-0 win in 6A-Central Conference play.

“We knew it was going to be a hard game after getting two in a row postponed and not playing in a week,” acknowledged Lady Hornets head coach Oliva Allard. “We didn’t play our best.”

Now 7-1-2 overall and 4-1-1 in league, Bryant plays at North Little Rock on Wednesday.

“We sat back and watched them bring the action to us,” Allard related. “The goal came from a lack of communication on our defensive end, which is rare.

“(Conway) had some really quality shots,” she said, adding of keeper Addison Funk, “She had some great saves to keep us in it.

“We didn’t stick to our game play and let them play theirs,” the coach concluded.