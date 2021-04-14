Gentry sparks Lady Hornets’ scintillating comeback at Conway

File photo by Rick Nation

CONWAY — Abby Gentry’s two-run single with one out in the top of the seventh completed a roaring comeback by the Bryant Lady Hornets as they erased a 7-3 deficit going into the sixth inning for a thrilling 8-7 victory over the Conway Lady Cats on Tuesday night.

Bryant scored two in the sixth and three in the top of the seventh then Christine Mefford retired the Lady Cats in order in the bottom of the seventh to nail down the victory, which improved the Lady Hornets to 16-5 overall and 5-1 in league play, a game behind the Cabot Lady Panthers in the league standings.

Gentry drove in four runs in the game. She and Alissa Suarez had two hits apiece including a home run each.

Mefford relieved starter Leah Hicks in the second inning and allowed just two hits, though Conway added three runs to a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Trailing 7-3, the Lady Hornets cut in when Gentry belted her homer to center on the heels of a pop single by Marissa Bracey to open the inning.

Conway maintained a 7-5 edge by retiring the next three Lady Hornets’ batters.

Mefford, who fanned six, struck out two as part of a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth, setting the stage for Bryant’s winning rally.

Macy Hoskins singled to left and, with one out, Kallee Nichols lined a base hit that way. Suarez followed with a bloop single to center, loading the bases for Mefford. On a 2-1 pitch, she was plunked by a pitch, forcing in Hoskins to make it 7-6.

Gentry was down 0-2 when she lined her single to center to plate Nichols and Suarez.

Suarez’ round-tripper opened the game. Conway tied it in the home first when Sofia King walked, Akyiah Bunting hit a hump-back liner to left for a knock and, with one out, Sydney Weiser did the same, getting King home.

Hicks worked out of the jam at that point as Conway left the bags loaded.

In the second, Conway struck for three runs to grab the lead. Katelyn Conrad, Breelyn Conley and King cracked consecutive singles to snap the tie.

Mefford relieved and Bunting hit a grounder to Bella Herring at short. She threw home to try to nab Conley, but not only did she beat the throw, but it was errant, and King followed in to make it 4-1.

Mefford induced a pair of groundouts as Conway stranded Bunting at third. She pitched around a two-out hit batsman in the third.

Gentry started Bryant’s first rally with a walk in the top of the fourth. Emma Bonvillain sacrificed her to second then Regan Dillon lashed a single to right to bring her home.

Caitlin LaCerra’s pop fell in but it resulted in a force at second on Dillon. But LaCerra stole second and third then scored on an errant throw to third by the Conway catcher, making it 4-3.

Weiser belted a three-run home in the bottom of the fourth after King had singled and Bunting walked.

Though Saige Teague drew a walk after the homer, the Lady Cats were unable to muster any more scoring.

Both teams were retired in order in the fifth.

Bryant is set to return to action on Thursday, with a non-conference game at Morrilton. They host the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears in league play on Friday.