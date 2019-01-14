Conway overwhelms big field at home meet; Bryant second

January 14, 2019 Swimming

CONWAY — In a massive 19-team swim meet, the Bryant Hornets accumulated 216 points to finish a distant second to the host team, which amassed 647 points to win the Conway Invitational.

The Hornets’ top finish came in the 200-yard medley relay. The quartet of Hayden Smith, Gavin Miller, LaQuav Brumfield and Jalen Dinstbier finished in a time of 1:54.29, finishing behind Conway (1:41.35) and Batesville (1:52.94).

Miller finished fourth in the 100-yard breast stroke, turning in a time of 1:08.41. In addition, the 200 freestyle relay team of Dinstbier, Brumfield, Carson Edmonson and Smith turned in a 1:43.27 to finish fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.

Dinstbier was fifth in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 500-yard freestyle. His time in the medley was 2:33.74 with Donte Baker finishing 11thin 3:07.33. In the 500, Dinstbier’s time was 6:47.08.

Sixth-place points were added on in three events. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Carter Miller, Baker, Gavin Miller and Edmonson finished in 4:16.72. In the 100-yard backstroke, Smith was sixth in 1:09.88 with Tyler Peters ninth in 1:14.96.

Caivon Crosby was sixth in the one-meter dive, earning a score of 166.80. Brumfield was 15that 97.85 and Baker was 16that 81.20.

Gavin Miller added eighth-place points to the Hornets’ total with a 1:10.87 in the 100-yard butterfly while Smith took ninth in the 50 free in 25.51 with Edmonson 11thin 25.60. In addition, Edmonson picked up 10th-place points in the 100 free, clocking in at 58.85.

In the 200 free, Peters’ 2:21.41 was 11thwith Carter Miller’s 2:31.46 placing 13th.

The meet was Bryant’s first since Dec. 15. The Hornets will be back in competition again on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

