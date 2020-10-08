Conway prevails over Lady Hornets

October 8, 2020 Volleyball

CONWAY — In a rescheduled game in 6A-Central Conference play, the Bryant Lady Hornets suffered a 3-0 loss to the league-leading Conway Lady Wampus Cats on Wednesday night.

Conway prevailed, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11.

The Lady Hornets’ front line struggled, managing just 13 kills and 18 hitting errors in 72 attempts. Ella Reynolds, Madelyn Hoskins and Sammie Jo Ferguson each had three kills to lead the team.

Bryant was good on 89.7 of its serves with just four aces, three by Hoskins, the other from Reynolds.

Lily Studdard had eight assists, Shaylee Carver five.

On defense, Alyssa Hernandez led the team with eight digs. Jaiyah Jackson had seven, Samantha Still five and Hoskins four.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to host Little Rock Southwest on Thursday.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!