Conway prevails over Lady Hornets

CONWAY — In a rescheduled game in 6A-Central Conference play, the Bryant Lady Hornets suffered a 3-0 loss to the league-leading Conway Lady Wampus Cats on Wednesday night.

Conway prevailed, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11.

The Lady Hornets’ front line struggled, managing just 13 kills and 18 hitting errors in 72 attempts. Ella Reynolds, Madelyn Hoskins and Sammie Jo Ferguson each had three kills to lead the team.

Bryant was good on 89.7 of its serves with just four aces, three by Hoskins, the other from Reynolds.

Lily Studdard had eight assists, Shaylee Carver five.

On defense, Alyssa Hernandez led the team with eight digs. Jaiyah Jackson had seven, Samantha Still five and Hoskins four.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to host Little Rock Southwest on Thursday.