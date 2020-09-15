Conway White ekes out win over Lady Hornet freshmen

September 15, 2020 Volleyball

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team came up short in a third and final set to the Conway White Lady Cats on Monday, absorbing a 16-25, 25-23, 11-15 match.

Brilynn Findley led the Lady Hornets with four kills. Emerson Wakefield had three, Krstina Harris and Amelia Holley one each. Harris had three tips and Marley McDougal one. Wakefield had a block.

Lily Orr served up two aces. Haleigh Work had one. Orr also had 11 assists. Wakefield added two.

Defensively, Weslynn Campbell contributed 13 digs. Findley had 11, McDougal seven, Wakefield six and Work three.

Bryant returns to action on Thursday at Benton.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
September 15, 2020
September 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!