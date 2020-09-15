Conway White ekes out win over Lady Hornet freshmen

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team came up short in a third and final set to the Conway White Lady Cats on Monday, absorbing a 16-25, 25-23, 11-15 match.

Brilynn Findley led the Lady Hornets with four kills. Emerson Wakefield had three, Krstina Harris and Amelia Holley one each. Harris had three tips and Marley McDougal one. Wakefield had a block.

Lily Orr served up two aces. Haleigh Work had one. Orr also had 11 assists. Wakefield added two.

Defensively, Weslynn Campbell contributed 13 digs. Findley had 11, McDougal seven, Wakefield six and Work three.

Bryant returns to action on Thursday at Benton.