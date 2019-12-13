Conway White rallies to get past Bryant in overtime

CONWAY — The Bryant Hornets freshman team battled the Conway White Wampus Cats into overtime on Thursday night before absorbing a tough 53-51 loss.

The Hornets head into the Christmas breack with a 3-5 mark. They’ll return action on Jan. 2, 2020 against Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round of Lake Hamilton’s annual Kameron Hale Invitational tournament.

Conway White held a 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Hornets surged to a 24-22 edge at the half. And Bryant led 38-34 going into the fourth period. The Wampus Cats rallied, and the game was tied at 45 going into the extra period.

Darren Wallace led the Hornets with 14 points. Cory Nichols, in his first game with the team out of football, added 13 points and had four steals. James Billingsley scored 8 points.

