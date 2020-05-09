May 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Coppock’s blast helps Lady Hornets earn quality win over Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

By Bridget Bauer

Kaley Coppock made the most of her Senior Night.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Hornet smacked a three-run home run into left center sparking Bryant to a 6-2 non-conference victory Thursday over Cabot. Fighting intermittent periods of light and hard rain, the contest ended after five frames when the rain became more intense.

“I always like conditions that are uncontrollable,” Bryant Coach Debbie Clark said. “Our players played through it. It was an emotional night because it was Senior Night, and our girls fought through it.”

Facing Cabot, also a Class 7A team (currently ranked No. 1 in the points standings of the Central Conference), was a respectable test before the State Tournament begins next week.

The Lady Panthers took the lead first at 2-0 and maintained a 2-1 edge until the Lady Hornets (16-7) tied the contest in the bottom of the third. Bryant distanced itself from Cabot in the fourth stanza and tallied six of its 10 hits in that inning.

Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers recorded three hits and were held scoreless after the first inning. Bryant shut down Cabot after its first two batters scored by turning a double play for the first two outs.

Julie Ward paced the Lady Hornets with her 3-of-3 performance which included a run-scoring double and a single. Her double in the first inning scored Katy Stillman who started off the frame with a single.

The Lady Hornets knotted the contest at 2-all in the third stanza after Macey Jaramillo doubled and reached third on a wild pitch. She came home on Ward’s RBI single.

In the fourth inning, Jordan Williams started the frame with a single, and two batters later, Tori Hernandez laid down a bunt between home and third for a hit. Williams scored on Stillman’s fielder’s choice then Jarmilllo reached base on a single. With two outs, Coppock whacked her home run. Ward and Breanna Sanders followed with singles but were stranded.

Weather permitting, the Lady Hornets travel to El Dorado Friday to finish South Conference play. State tournament action begins for Bryant on Thursday, May 15, in Conway with a noon matchup with Fort Smith Southside.