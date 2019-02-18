Crosby, Weber shine at Bentonville dive meet

February 18, 2019 Swimming
Caivon Crosby and Sara Weber

BENTONVILLE — Caivon Crosby finished second in the one-meter dive among the boys and Sara Weber, while finishing fourth among the girls, came within 0.6 of a point of matching the school record score at the Last Chance Dive meet held at the Bentonville Community Center on Saturday.

Bryant’s divers will compete at the State meet in Bentonville this Friday.

Weber finished with a score of 280.15. Alise Heavrin set the school mark at 280.75.

Lawson Godwin was 10thand Jaden Heath was 11th.

Crosby’s score of 344.15 was second only to Gavin Jerrigan’s 364.25. 

Bryant’s LaQuav Brumfield was 11thwith a score of 185.30 with Shane Morris 12that 182.65, and Donte Baker 13thwith a score of 181.85.

