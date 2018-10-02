Cunningham’s win highlights Bryant team’s work at league tourney

FORT SMITH — Blake Cunningham won his first-round match at the 6A-Central Conference tournament on Monday at Fort Smith Athletic Club.

The rest of the Bryant High School tennis contingent suffered first-round losses at the conference tourney, thus bringing the teams’ season to an end.

Cunningham defeated North Little Rock’s Mattheus Joaquim, 6-1, 6-1 to advance. In round two, he was knocked off by Harrison Cook of Little Rock Catholic, 4-6, 1-6.

Today, he is set to play Kaiden Hyatt of Fort Smith Northside in the consolation bracket.

Also, in singles play on Monday, Bryant’s Broc Ingold was defeated by Little Rock Central’s Jake Maxson, 0-6, 0-6. For the girls, Abbie Johnson suffered a 6-4, 2-6, 4-6 loss to Cabot’s Emily Belin and Kate Keith was knocked out by Eleanor Burks of Little Rock Central, 0-6, 1-6.

In doubles, Hannah Henderson and Jayla Osborne lost to Conway’s Taylor Lemieux and Ashleigh Darnell, 0-6, 0-6; Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz fell to MacKenzie Shell and Ana Magness of Fort Smith Southside, 0-6, 0-6.

For the boys, Donte Baker and Codi Kirby were knocked out by Central’s Ben Heflen and Deniz Vural, 0-6, 2-6; Logan Catton and Coby Greiner lost to Southside’s Deniel Kiss and Reiter Ahlert, 1-6, 0-6.