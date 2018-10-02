North Little Rock prevails over Bryant freshmen

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — In a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match on Monday, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team was subdued by the North Little Rock Junior Lady Charging Wildcats, 13-25, 18-25.

Claire Watson and Kinsleigh Shere had two kills each for Bryant with Savannah Rye getting four assists. She and Makenzie Waymire also had four service points.

Waymire added 12 digs and Maria Waite had 10.

The Lad Hornets are set to take a break from conference play on Thursday when they travel to Hot Springs Lakeside.