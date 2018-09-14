Cunningham’s win highlights tennis team’s trip to Southside

FORT SMITH — Blake Cunningham defeated Fort Smith Southside’s Elijah Miller, 8-1, at number one singles to highlight the Bryant tennis team’s road conference match on Thursday.

Southside swept the rest of the varsity matches in both girls’ and boys’ competition.

In boys’ number two singles, Broc Ingold was outlasted by Southside’s Zach Bean.

In girls’ singles, the Lady Mavericks’ Jordan Cormier topped Abbie Johnson 8-4 and Angelina Gurevara won 8-0 over Kate Keith.

The number one boys’ doubles match went to Daniel Kiss and Reiter Ahlert, 8-1, over Bryant’’s Logan Catton and Coby Greiner. At number two, Donte Baker and Codi Kirby battled Parker Ross and Kack Kincannon of Southside to a tiebreaker. The match ended 8-9 but the Mavs’ duo won the tiebreaker 9-7.

For the girls, Bryant’s Megan Sisco and Jayla Osborne fell 0-8 to Anna Magness and Mackenzie Shell at number one while Megan Brown and Hope Hartz lost 0-8 to Southside’s Abbie Harris and Annie Nelligan.

In JV play, the boys’ number four doubles team of Cunningham and Ethan Blackford won 8-1 over Hudson Clark and Cayden Rolton. The girls’ number four doubles team of Angelly Valentiin and Hartz defeated Vivian Apple and Gabbie Woodie, 6-4. The number five doubles match also went to Bryant’s combo of Sisco and Osborne over Jenna Jones and Crystal Boylan, 8-1.

Southside’s duo of Ashlynn Roffine and Tatum Castaneda won the number three girls’ doubles match over Sisco and Osborne. In the number three boys’ doubles match, Matt Stites and Jackson Means prevailed 8-4 over Greiner and Nick Skaivo.

In other junior varsity singles matches, Southside’s Matt Alt lost to Jalen Dinstbier, 6-1 while Skaivo fell to Jackson Means, 1-6, and Greiner lost to Stites, 4-6. Valentin lost 0-6 to Maggie Brown while Keith dropped a match with Callie Shannon, 4-8.

Bryant is set to play at Cabot on Tuesday, Sept. 18, before closing out the regular season at Burns Park against North Little Rock on Thursday, Sept. 20.