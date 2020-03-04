Cyclones’ goal in last minute trips up Hornets in opener

RUSSELLVILLE — With a lean back row, the Bryant Hornets soccer team could not hold on to a 1-0 halftime line as the Russellville Cyclones rallied for a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night. The winning goal came in the last minute of play.

Senior Eduardo Chun had the Hornets’ goal.

“We had to put together a completely new back line because of a red card from the last game (a 1-0 win in a benefit game at Rogers) and injuries,” noted Hornets head coach Richard Friday. “It was a great opportunity for some young players to step in and get some experience against a back-to-back State champion. I was pleased with the performance.

“We were unlucky,” he related, referring to the last-minute goal and adding, “We had a goal pulled back from a questionable offside goal.”

The Hornets head to Fort Smith for the annual early-season tournament there. They’ll take on Springdale at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.