Dates for Bryant Spring Clean Up announced

It will soon be spring, and the City of Bryant Street Department is gearing up to conduct their annual “Spring Clean Up.”

Crews are scheduled starting each Monday for the following wards:

WARD I – Monday, March 6th through 10th

WARD II – Monday, March 13th through 17th

WARD III – Monday, March 20th through 24th

WARD IV – Monday, March 27th through March 31st

Each ward will take approximately one week to complete. Once a ward or street is complete, they will not return. (There are no pick-ups on Saturday or Sunday.)

Residents are urged to place stacks of limbs and brush (no longer than 10 ft. long) at curbside or next to the street by 7 a.m. on the Monday for each Ward – do not put near any obstacles such as mailboxes, street light poles, water meters etc. Crews will not be able to pick up trash, lumber, leaves, treated wood or root wads, as disposal of those items is not available. For those items, contact the Landfill at 501-569-3751 to see what its procedure is.

For questions, contact the City of Bryant Street Department at 501-943-0468 or email naddante@cityofbryant.com. This schedule will also be on the City’s website: www.cityofbryant.com. Recycling information can be found on the Recycle Saline website or by going to http://recyclesaline.org/curbside.html.