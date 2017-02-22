Want to know more about the need for additional facilities to educate Bryant students? Parents and community members are invited to high school facility tours on Wednesday, March 1. Three times are available: 11:30am, 5pm and 6pm. Please register at http://bit.ly/BHSTour.
Community invited to tour high school facilities on March 1
February 22, 2017 Community, Press release, School
