Bryant receives grant for inclusive park

The City of Bryant has received a $250,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism for the Mills Park Inclusive Playground Project.

The grant, along with additional public and private funding, will be used to transform the existing play area at Mills Park, into a new all-inclusive playground and walking trail, as well as improving the facility access to the park.

“We are very grateful to be awarded this grant,” stated Parks Director Chris Treat. “This funding, along with money set aside from the bond re-financing and community partners such as Everett Buick GMC, will ensure the inclusive playground at Mills Park will become a reality even sooner than expected.”

“This particular project encourages more activity in an already-active place, and it will be a park that people from all over the state will come and visit,” said Bryant Mayor Jill Dabbs. “I think when people, no matter what their abilities are, are given the opportunity to become their best person, it benefits them and their communities long term in every way.”

Baldwin and Shell Construction Company are the construction managers for the project and groundbreaking for the inclusive playground will be announced soon.

For more information regarding this project, contact Treat at 501-943-0422.