Kindergarten registration set for March 7-8

The Bryant School District will hold its annual kindergarten registration on March 7 and 8 from 9am-2pm. Parents should register at their zoned school. For help in determining which of the seven elementary schools their child will be attending, parents can contact any elementary office or call Administration at 847-5600.

A child must be five (5) years of age on or before Aug. 1 in order to be eligible to enroll in kindergarten. Parents must provide the following records to complete registration requirements:

• Official Birth Certificate

• Kindergarten Physical Examination

• Immunization Record

• Social Security Card (or nine-digit number will be assigned by school upon parent request)

• Proof of Residence

• This includes Current Real Estate Assessment (if home owner) OR Personal Property Assessment (if renting); AND a current rent receipt, utility bill or deposit receipt with name and physical address.

The Parent Center will be open on March 7 and 8 from 8am-2pm to welcome new kindergarten students and parents. There will be games and activities for all to enjoy, along with parent resources. The Parent Center is located at 412 Woodland Drive, Building #34 (next to Bryant Elementary).

For more information, including zoning and registration forms, visit bryantschools.org.