December 12 in Bryant athletic history: 1998

Lady Hornets bring home Joe T. trophy

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets proved once again the old adage that defense wins championships last week.

When it got down to crunch time, the Lady Hornets came through on defense and with junior center Bekka Middleton scoring 87 points in four games including 22 in the final, Bryant captured the championship of the 53rd annual Joe T. Robinson Tournament.

The Lady Hornets’ increased defensive intensity and pressure helped them overcome a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Monticello Lady Billies in the championship game. Bryant scored 26 fourth-quarter points, including 11 by Middleton, to pull out a 61-59 win.

Middleton, however, had fouled out when junior guard Ashley Wallis hit two free throws in the final minute to snap a 57-57 tie then sophomore guard Joanie Robideaux came up with a steal that resulted in another trip to the line for Wallis. Those two free throws with :12 remaining sealed the victory.

Wallis and Robideaux were named to the all-tournament team and Middleton was named the event’s most valuable player.

Bryant opened the tournament with a 73-34 thumping of Clarendon on Tuesday, then squeaked past Ouachita 58-51 on Thursday before ousting Perryville in the semifinals 46-31.

Wallis finished with 16 points in the final including 8 of 9 at the free-throw line. Senior Emily Hantz came in off the bench to add 11 points, Robideaux had 5, Candace Croy 4, Kim Jacuzzi 2 and Heather Atkins 1.

The Lady Hornets had their hands full with Monticello’s Brianne Avery (24 points including four 3-pointers), Sharon Jones (16 points) and Brandi Ferrell (14 points). But, trying to guard Middleton or help out against Wallis’ drives, the Billies’ inside players also got into foul trouble.

Bryant led early, building an 18-10 first-quarter advantage before Monticello rallied for a 27-25 edge at the half. The Billies outscored Bryant 18-10 in the third quarter and held the lead until Wallis’ last-minute free throws.

Bryant 46,

Perryville 31

The Lady Hornets’ defense keyed 7-0 runs to start the third and fourth quarters as they knocked off the pesky Lady Mustangs who were playing without leading scorer Kim Fitzwater.

Bryant led all the way but couldn’t shake the deliberate Lady Mustangs in the first half. The Lady Hornets led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter then 20-16 at the half.

Perryville used a lot of patience on offense, but Bryant maintained its defensive discipline and patience which made for long stretches in which the Lady Mustangs worked the ball around against the Lady Hornets’ zone.

A Perryville turnover in the opening moments of the second half led to a three-point play by Wallis then the Bryant press forced another turnover. Against Wallis cashed it in with a short jumper to make it 25-16.

Atkins followed up with a steal that led to a layup by Wallis and the game’s first double-digit lead.

Perryville closed to within 29-24 but Hantz’ three-point play and a steal and layup by Robideaux kept the Lady Hornets in charge. It was 34-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Atkins swished a nice left-handed hook shot on a move in the post to start the scoring in the fourth. After a pair of Perryville misses, Hantz was fouled inside. She hit her first shot but missed the second only to have Atkins keep it alive with an offensive rebound. Her follow missed, but Middleton’s did not.

Moments later, Middleton added a follow shot that gave Bryant a 41-26 lead that Perryville never challenged.

Middleton finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Wallis had 11 points, Hantz 6, Atkins 4, Lindsey Menard 3 and Robideaux 2.

Bryant 58,

Ouachita 51

Middleton scored 27 to lead the win over the Lady Warriors on Wednesday.

Bryant built a 16-11 lead in the first quarter and increased the margin to 36-26 by halftime. Ouachita made a run to cut it to 44-38 by the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Hornets held them off down the stretch.

Wallis finished with 12 points, Robideaux 7, and Atkins and Jacuzzi had 6 apiece.

The results left the Lady Hornets 7-2 on the season and riding a five-game win streak going into their AAAAA-South Conference opener against Little Rock McClellan on Tuesday.



