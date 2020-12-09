December 8 in Bryant athletic history: 1998

Lady Hornets rip Clarendon

LITTLE ROCK — The Clarendon Lady Lions, in just their second game of the season, were totaled over-matched against the Bryant Lady Hornets Tuesday night in the opening round of the 53rd annual Joe T. Robinson Invitational Tournament.

The Lady Hornets, 10 days after what they felt was a less than satisfactory showing at the Lovelady, Texas, Holiday Classic, blitzed the Lady Lions 73-34 to advance to Wednesday’s second-round game against the Ouachita Lady Warriors.

Ouachita defeated Rison Woodlawn 63-52 in an opener on Monday.

Everyone played for the Lady Hornets. Of the 13 on the squad, 11 were able to get into the scoring column. Junior center Bekka Middleton led all scorers with 18 points. Junior point guard Ashley Wallis added 17. Heather Atkins, Joanie Robideaux, Shannon Amos and Candace Croy each had 6. Emily Hantz and Tiffany Kennedy scored 4 each, Lindsey Menard 3, Ashley Fitz 2 and Kim Jacuzzi 1.

The Lady Hornets dashed to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter. It was 38-12 at the half then Bryant overwhelmed Claren-don 22-2 in the third quarter to make it a complete blowout.

