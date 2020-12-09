December 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2017

Lady Hornets win four events to capture team title at home meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann

With four first-place finishes, the Bryant Lady Hornets earned top team honors at their final swim meet of the semester on Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

Bryant accumulated 424 points to top Benton (290), Magnolia (265) and seven other teams at the meet.

Sarah Weber won the one-meter dive competition with a score of 169.75 and Jessica Butler won the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:21.28 while the Lady Hornets earned first-place points in two relays.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, it was Kayla Vaughan, Lara Kockaya, Ella Reynolds and Butler combined on a 1:49.12 to defeat Benton at 1:56.23. In the 400 free relay, Kockaya, Erin Vaughn, Taylor Wilson and Reynolds finished first in 4:25.44. Benton was second again with a time of 5:14.75.

Butler finished ahead of Magnolia’s Ella Williams (1:24.46) in the 100 breast stroke. Bryant’s Hailey Addison was third in 1:27.44.

In the 400 relay, Bryant’s quartet of Leela Hoerschelmann, Taylor Vaughn, Sophie Williams and Lucie Van Roekel was third in 5:23.32. In the 200 free relay, Weber, Vaughn, Addison and Dayanne Maldonado was sixth in 2:07.51 with Hannah Tennison, Williams, Erica Legate and Jaden Heath finishing seventh with a time of 2:12.66.

Butler, Kockaya, and Reynolds each had second-place finishes. Reynolds’ came in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:15.83, just behind Sarah-Marie Linneman of Lakeside at 1:08.53. Legate was eighth in the event at 1:34.05.

Kockaya’s second came in the 500 free with a time of 6:15.39, just behind Benton’s Claire Avery at 5:56.92. Taylor Wilson was third for the Lady Hornets at 6:33.18. Hoerschelmann was fourth in 7:19.92.

Butler’s 1:01.30 was second only to Benton’s Lydia Huthmaker of Benton (58.10) in the 100-yard freestyle. Tennison was fourth in 1:07.45. Taylor Vaughn picked up 12th-place points in 1:15.62.

Reynolds was also third in the 50 free finishing in 26.25 just ahead of Kockaya who was fourth in 26.61, Kayla Vaughan who was fifth in 27.68 and Addison who was sixth in 29.23.

Maldonado turned in a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2:47.72 with Erin Vaughn fourth at 2:58.17.

In the 200-medley relay, the team of Hoerschelmann, Wilson, Butler and Vaughan turned in a 2:13.25 to take third. The group of Legate, Addison, Maldonado and Erin Vaughn was sixth in 2:24.63.

Wilson picked up fourth-place points in the 200-yard freestyle. She finished in 2:24.10 with Kayla Vaughan sixth in 2:27.66. Horschelmann was seventh with a time of 2:38.26.

In addition, Erin Vaughn’s 1:16.20 in the 100 butterfly garnered a fifth-place finish.

The team’s next meet will be at home on Jan. 11, 2018.