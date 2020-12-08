Updated Bryant Hornets football record book including 33 from 2020

The remarkable 2020 version of the Bryant Hornets football team matched, extended or set a whopping 33 school records during their unbeaten run to their third consecutive Class 7A State championship.

The extended record is their consecutive win streak, which has now reached 30 in a row going into 2021.

The Hornets set 15 team records and 12 individual marks. The team marks include most total offense in a season with 6,351 yards, most total offense in a game (826 yards against North Little Rock in the regular season), most rushing yards in a season (3,112) and in a game (392 vs. Conway), most passing yards in a game (534 against North Little Rock), most points scored in a season (633) and in a game (70 against Little Rock Southwest and Conway), and highest scoring average (48.7 per game). Also, most sacks by the defense (57.5) and fewest rushing yards allowed (848).

Brock Funk

Individually, quarterback Austin Ledbetter set a record for, among other things, most yards passing in a career (6,957) and in a game (534 yards vs. North Little Rock). The old record for touchdown passes in a career was 46 by Ren Hefley from 2016-18. Ledbetter nearly doubled that with 88 touchdown passes in his three seasons.

Leebetter also set a new standard for total offense in a game with 560 yards against North Little Rock. And he came up just shy of reaching his own records for yardage passing in a season (3,086 compared to 3,322 in 2019) and touchdown passes in a season with 41. (He had 43 in 2019).

 Senior wide receiver Hayden Schrader set marks for receiving yards in a game with 266 in that win over North Little Rock during the regular season. He has four of the five 200-yard-plus games in Hornets’ history. His 1,444 yards receiving in 2020 shattered a 17-year-old mark, which added to his school-record 2,647 yards in his career. His 20 touchdown catches this season also topped the previous mark set by Jake Meaders (19) in 2019. That matched the career record of 31 touchdown receptions in his career, equaling the mark set by Richie Wood from 2002-04.

Austin Schroeder

Kicker Brock Funk, who came up just shy of equaling his records for extra points and extra point attempts, which he set in 2019. That gave him a career record 153 extra points and 160 extra point attempts.

Cornerback Kyle Knox added to the records with a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in Bryant’s first win over Conway. Hornets’ linebackers coach Travis Queck had the old mark of 98 yards set in 2004. Malachi Graham nearly equaled that with a 96-yard return for a score against Marion this season. Those are the top three in school history.

Here is the updated record book:

Bryant Hornets football records

These records are incomplete because for many years no records were kept for the Hornets’ football program. These are compiled from the statistics that are available.

Jamarien Bracey

*incomplete data

TEAM RECORDS

Most wins in a season                        

2020               13

2019               13

2018               11

1999               11

2017               10

2004               10

Most consecutive wins          

2018-20         30

1999               11

2017               8

2014               8

2012               8

Best record                              

2020               13-0

2019               13-0

1999               11-1

2018               11-2

2017               10-2

2004               10-2

Most first downs/game         

2020   Conway (1)   31

2018   LR Catholic   30

2017   LR Catholic   30

2016   LR Central     29

2011   FS Northside 29

2020   Marion            28

1999   Benton           28

2020   NLR                26

2015   Van Buren     26

Most first downs/season       

2020               289

2017               252

2019               245

1999               236

2018               240

2014               216

2004               204

2003               203

2001               203

Most total offense/game      

2020   NLR (1)                      826

2020   Conway (1)               670

2017   LR Catholic               626

2018   LR Catholic               594

1998   Fairview                     562

2011   FS Northside             557

2019   Bentonville West (1) 549

2019   LR Catholic               533

2020   Conway (2)               530

2003   Benton                       525

2018   FS Southside 520

2010   Van Buren                 519

2017   Lake Hamilton          512

2019   Conway                      507

2015   Van Buren                 504

2012   Sheridan                    503

2020   Springdale Har-Ber 502

Most total offense/season    

2020               6351

2019               5644

2017               5038

1999               4921

2018               4891

2014               4194

2001               4172

2002               4138

Most rushing yards/game     

2020   Conway (1)               392

1963   Magnet Cove            387

2015   Van Buren                 383

2015   LR Catholic               371

2013   LR Central                 365

2018   Conway                      356

2018   LR Catholic               351

2016   LR Central                 342

2015   Siloam Springs         341

Most rushing yards/season   

2020               3112

2018               2759

2015               2745

1997               2671

2014               2525

2013               2348

1995               2289

2009               2280

1972               2268

Most passing yds/game         

2020   NLR                            534

2000   Benton                       501

2003   Benton                       477

2019   Bentonville West(1) 426

2012   El Dorado                  420

2019   Conway                      398

2017   Catholic                      379

2004   Russellville                369

2012   Cabot                         361

2002   Catholic                      356

Most passing yds/season       

2019               3621

2020               3239

2003               3013

2017               2978

2002               2903

1999               2861

2004               2724

2012               2617

2001               2550

Most total plays/game          

2017   Central           98

2017   LR Catholic   89

2020   Conway (1)   86

2017   Fayetteville    84

2004   Russellville    84

1964   Robinson       82

2018   Fayetteville    82

2016   Fayetteville    82

2018   LR Catholic   81

2016   Central           81

2018   FS Southside 80

2017   Bentonville    80

2007   Central           80

Most total plays/season

2017   846

2016   787

2020   775

2019   775

2018   765

1999   730

2004   718

2003   694

2014   665

2001   653

2015   639

2002   639

Most points/game                 

2020   LR Southwest         70

2020   Conway (1)               70

2018   LR Catholic               59

1965   Perryville                    59

2020   NLR                            58

2012   Sheridan                    58

2020   Marion                       57

2020   Conway (2)               56

2019   LR Catholic               56

2018   LR Central                 56

2017   Lake Hamilton          56

2019   LR Central                 55

2019   Cabot                         55

2019   FS Southside                        55

2012   Benton                       55

1999   Pine Bluff                   55

2009   Van Buren                 52

Most points/season   

2020               633

2019               560

2018               420

2017               396

2012               373

1999               349

2010               348

2014               346

2002               343

Fewest points allowed season-10 games

1960               40

1961               85

2019               93

2006               98

1967               100

2004               104

1975               115

2018               119

1995               125

Fewest points allowed/season-12 games

2019               107

2004               140

2018               151

1999               169

2008               175

2014               184

2020               185

2010               208

Fewest points allowed/season-13 games

2019               114

2018               158

2020               202

Most points allowed/season

1955                401

1993                371

1977                308

2016                304

1990                302

Highest scoring average/season       

2020               48.7

2019               43.1

2012               33.9

2017               33.0

2018               32.3

2002               31.1

2011               30.6

2001               29.3

1999               29.1

2010               29

Fewest pts. Average allowed/season            

1960               4.0

1967               8.3

1961               8.5

2019               8.8

2006               10.8

1975               11.5

2004               11.7

1995               11.8

2018               12.2

2007               12.3

1974               12.4

Most def. shutouts/season                

1960               5

2004               4

1961               4

2019               3

2013               3

1984               3

1974               3

1965               3

1959               3

Most def. TDs/season                                    

2016               5

2004               5

2012               4

2005               4

2020               3

2010               3

Most sacks/season                            

2020               57.5

2019               45

2018               41

2008               29

2017               27

2016               26

2006               25

2015               22

2011               22

Most fumbles rec./season                 

2003               23

1966               23

1965               23

2002               22

2000               16

1993               16

Most breakups/season                      

2004               61

2018               60

2020               52

2017               47

2019               45

2002               44

2003               37

1999               37

Most int./season                                

2004               21

2019               19

1965               19

2000               16

2020               15

2016               15

2007               15

2002               15

Most TFL/season                                

2016               85

2018               82

2019               78

2017               78

2015               72

2005               62

2007               60

Most TD’s game                                 

2020   Conway (1)               10

2020   LR Southwest         10

2012   Sheridan                    9

2020   Conway (2)               8

2020   NLR (1)                      8

2020   Marion                       8

2019   LR Catholic               8

2019   LR Central                 8

2019   FS Southside            8

2018   LR Catholic               8 

2018   LR Central                 8

2017   Lake Hamilton          8

2012   Benton                       8

*Most KO Ret. Yds/game      

1964                Mabelvale                   255

*Most Punt Ret. Yds/game               

1964                Dollarway                    157

*Most KO Return Yds/season                        

2009                852

*Most Punt Return Yds/season         

1964                528

Most TDs/season                               

2020               88

2019               79

2018               58

2017               52

2012               52

2010               48

2014               46

1999               45

Fewest yds. Allowed/season (10)     

1995                1828

2006                1935

2009                2068

2007                2078

2008                2098

Fewest Rush yds. Allowed/season (10)

2020               848

2004               890

2019               935

2008               965

2006               980

2007               1055

2005               1055

2018               1098

1995               1151

Fewest Rush yds. Per game avg./season (12/13)

2019               91.8

2008               100.7

2020               110.5

2018               112.3

2004               112.9

2016               126.4

2017               135.4

2014               143.3

Fewest pass yds allowed/season      

1995               585

1998               616

1994               734

2009               795

1993               823

Most forced turnovers/season

2003               37

2002               34

2004               32

2019               31

2016               29

2000               29

Most penalties/season/                     

2016               107

2018               87

2019               85

2020               84

2017               79

2014               77

2008               72

2002               72

Most Int thrown/game                      

1999   FS Northside             7

2003   LR Central                 4

1999   Pine Bluff                   4

2016   LR Catholic               3

2011   Conway                      3

2012   Cabot                         3

2007   FS Southside 3

2007   NoLittle Rock            3

2007   LR Central                 3

Most Int. thrown/season                   

2007               18

2001               18

1994               18

2003               15

2002               15

2004               14

1999               13

1998               13

Fewest int. thrown/season (attempts)

2014               3 (208)

2008               4 (163)

2010               5 (176)

2013               6 (152)

2020               7 (296)

2016               7 (382)

2009               7 (177)

2017               8 (371)

2015               8 (170)

2012               8 (308)

Most Int. Forced/game                      

1999   Pine Bluff                   7

2010   NLR                            4

2008   Springdale                 4

2007   Fayetteville                4

2006   Russellville                4

2004   LR Hall                       4

2003   Warren                       4

2002   Shiloh                         4

2003   Fairview                     4

1971   Magnet Cove            4

1965   Robinson                   4

1965   Fuller                          4

1961   England                     4

Most Int. forced/season                     

2004               21

2019               19

2020               15

2016               15

2002               15

2003               14

*Most onside kicks recovered

1999                4

Most Xpts/season                              

2020               75

2019               75

2017               51

2018               49

2014               45

2012               45

2011               42

2009               39

Most FGs/season                               

2016               19

2015               13

2002               13

2004               12

2006               11

2003               11

Longest TD run                                   

2006               94 yds.           Matt Schrader

2015               89 yds.           Chace Henson

1961               88 yds.

2015               86 yds.           DeAmonte Terry

1999               80 yds.           Luke Brown

2020               77 yds.          Jamarien Bracey

2013               76 yds.           Brushawn Hunter

1999               75 yds.           Matt White

Longest FG                                          

2016               49 yds.           Hayden Ray/Har-Ber

2000               49 yds.           Nick Harbert/Sheridan

2014               48 yds.           Alex Denker/Alma

2011               47 yds.           Jace Denker/Van Buren

2010               47 yds.           Jace Denker/Springdale

Longest TD pass                                 

2010               95 yds.           Blake Davidson to Sawyer Nichols

2017               89 yds.           Ren Hefley to Brandon Murray

2004               89 yds.           Anthony Mask to Richie Wood

2020               86 yds.          Austin Ledbetter to Hayden Schrader

2020               82 yds.          Austin Ledbetter to Hayden Schrader

2015               81 yds.           Gunnar Burks to Austin Kelley

2011               80 yds.           Hayden Lessenberry to Hayden Daniel

2002               80 yds.           Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon

Longest int. return                  

2020               99 yds.          Kyle Knox                Conway (1)

2004               98 yds.           Travis Queck             Jacksonville

2020               96 yds.          Malachi Graham     Marion

2014               92 yds.           Connor Chapdelaine           Greenwood

2014               88 yds.           Ben Bruick                 Greenwood

2012               87 yds.           Davis Nossaman      Texarkana

2012               77 yds. Jake Johnson                     LR Central

*Most games started career  

2016                36 Hayden Knowles

2004                35 David Hollis

Most coaching victories

2003-14         103     Paul Calley

2016-20         56        Buck James

1979-89         40        John Brainerd

1998-2002     34        Daryl Patton

Most wins/senior class                      

2018-20         37

2017-19         34

2016-18         30

2015-17         28

2013-16         27

2012-15         26

2008-10         25

2009-11         25

INDIVIDUAL RECORDS

Rushing

Most 100 yd rushing games              

2016-18         18        LaTavian Scott

2007-09         17        Chris Rycraw

1999-2001     12        Matt White

2015-16         6          DeAmonte Terry

2010-11         6          Karon Dismuke

Most 200 yd rushing games              

2007-09         3          Chris Rycraw

1999-2001     2          Matt White

Most rushing atts./game                   

1983               44       G.Haynie/Watson Chapel

2017               37        Latavian Scott/Northside

2009               36        Chris Rycraw/Conway

2008               35        Chris Rycraw/Springdale

2009               33        Chris Rycraw/LR Catholic

Most rushing atts./career                  

2007-09         559     Chris Rycraw

2016-18         554     Latavion Scott

1999-2001     450     Matt White

2006-08         297     Aspen Trevino

1997-98         299     Jackie Brown

1998-2000     263     Luke Brown

2014-16         258     DeAmonte Terry

1995               240     Chris Jumper

Most yds./game                                 

1983               264     G.Haynie/Watson Chapel

2009               245     Chris Rycraw/Conway

2009               219     Chris Rycraw/LR Catholic

2008               213     Chris Rycraw/Springdale

2001               206     Matt White/Sylvan Hills

1999               204     Matt White/Pine Bluff

2018               202     Latavion Scott/FS Southside

2011               195     Karon Dismuke/LR Central

2020               192     Tanner Anderson/Conway (1)

Most yds rushing/season                   

2018               1,760  Latavion Scott

2009               1,651  Chris Rycraw

2008               1,514  Chris Rycraw

2017               1,423  Latavion Scott

2001               1,277  Matt White

1997               1,203  Jackie Brown

1995               1,183  Greg Jumper

2020               1,145  Tanner Anderson

2011               1,116  Karon Dismuke

2015               1,054  DeAmonte Terry

2019               1,032  Ahmad Adams

Most yds. Rushing/career                  

2016-18         3,361  Latavion Scott

2007-09         3,123  Chris Rycraw

1999-2001     2,839  Matt White

1971-72         2,018  Dan English

1996-98         1,851  Jackie Brown

2011-12         1,756  Karon Dismuke

2019-20         1,739  Tanner Anderson

2017-19         1,624  Ahmad Adams

1998-2000     1,593  Luke Brown

Most TD’s rushing/game                   

2020               4          Jamarien Bracey/Conway(1)

2011               4          Karon Dismuke/FS Northside

2008               4          Chris Rycraw/Conway

2008               4          Chris Rycraw/Benton

2009               4          Chris Rycraw/Cabot

2005               4          Jon Isbell/LR Hall

1972               4          Danny English/Searcy

2020               3          Tanner Anderson/FS Northside

2019               3          Ahmad Adams/Benton

2019               3          Ahmad Adams/Fayetteville(1)

2019               3          Ahmad Adams/LR Central

2018               3          Latavion Scott/North Little Rock (state championship game)

2018               3          Latavion Scott/Conway

2018               3          Latavion Scott/LR Central

2018               3          Latavion Scott/LR Catholic

2017               3          Cameron Vail/Benton

2012               3          Tyree Reese/J.A. Fair

2010               3          Stephen Clark/Van Buren

2010               3          Karon Dismuke/Van Buren

2010               3          Josh Hampton/Springdale

2009               3          Chris Rycraw/Benton

2009               3          Chris Rycraw/Sheridan

2009               3          Chris Rycraw/Conway

2007               3          Aspen Trevino/Benton

2004               3          Brandon Butler/LR Hall

2002               3          Brandon St. Pierre/Shiloh Christian

2001               3          Matt White/Sylvan Hills

2001               3          Matt White/Camden Fairview

2001               3          Matt White/Lake Hamilton

2000               3          Mark Medlin/Camden Fairview

1999               3          Luke Brown/LR McClellan

1998               3          Luke Brown/Camden Fairview

Most rushing TDs/season                  

2018               24        Latavion Scott

2009               18        Chris Rycraw

2020               17        Jamarien Bracey

2008               17        Chris Rycraw

2020               15        Tanner Anderson

2019               15       Ahmad Adams

2001               15        Matt White

1999               14        Luke Brown

2011               12        Karon Dismuke

2014               11        Kyron Boyle

2017               11        Latavian Scott

Most rushing TDs/career                   

2016-18         37        Latavion Scott

2007-09         34        Chris Rycraw

1999-2001     29        Matt White

2019-20         25        Tanner Anderson

2017-19         24        Ahmad Adams

1998-2000     22        Luke Brown

2006-08         18        Aspen Trevino

2010-12         18        Hayden Lessenberry

Highest yd/per att/season (Min. 50 carries)            

2013               10.56  Brushawn Hunter (68c)

2020               8.6      Tanner Anderson (133c)

1960               8.4      Louis Besancon

2020               8.2      Jamarien Bracey (118c)

2010               7.62    Karon Dismuke (84c)

2019               7.53    Ahmad Adams (137c)

1997               7.09    R. Jones (75c)

2001               6.98    Matt White (183c)

2013               6.88    Devonte Howard (95c)

2018               6.54    Latavion Scott (269c)

2019               6.52    Tanner Anderson (91c)

Longest TD run                       

2006               96        Matt Schrader

1971               92        Dan English/Searcy

2015               89        Chace Henson/Siloam Springs

1961               88        Tinker Green/England

2015               86        DeAmonte Terry/Catholic

1999               80        Luke Brown/Sheridan

2020               77        Jamarien Bracey/NLR (1)

2013                76        Brushawn Hunter/LR Central

1999                75        Matt White/Catholic

2013                70        Brushawn Hunter/NLR

PASSING

Most 300+yd passing games             

2018-20         7          Austin Ledbetter

2001-03         4          Scott Peeler

2016-17         3          Ren Hefley

2010-12         3          Hayden Lessenberry

2003-05         3          Anthony Mask

Most 200+yd passing games             

2018-20         19        Austin Ledbetter

2000-02         17        Lance Parker

2010-12         14       Hayden Lessenberry

2016-18         12        Ren Hefley

2003-05         11        Anthony Mask

2001-03         8          Scott Peeler

Most attps./game                              

2007               59        Logan Parker/LR Central

2003               55        Scott Peeler/Benton

2004               54        Anthony Mask/LR Central

2005               53       Anthony Mask/Benton

2003               50        Scott Peeler/Conway

2003               50        Scott Peeler/McClellan

1998               49        Tadd Farmer/Camden Fairview

2004               47        Anthony Mask/Northside

2002               46        Lance Parker/West Memphis

2001               46        Lance Parker/Texarkana

2017               45        Ren Hefley/Bentonville

2007               45        Logan Parker/Catholic

2004               45        Anthony Mask/Russellville

2012               44        Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot

1999               44        Derik McCoy/Pine Bluff

Most atts/season                   

2004               419     Anthony Mask

2003               415     Scott Peeler

2005               377     Anthony Mask

2002               359     Lance Parker

2007               353     Logan Parker

1998               327     Tadd Farmer

2019               326     Austin Ledbetter

1999               321     Derik McCoy

2001               318     Lance Parker

Most atts/career                                

2003-05         796     Anthony Mask

2016-18         746     Ren Hefley

2000-02         685     Lance Parker

2010-12         681     Hayden Lessenberry

2018-20         663     Austin Ledbetter

2001-03         433     Scott Peeler

Most yds/game                      

2020               534     Austin Ledbetter/NLR (1)

2000               508     Jeramie Wooten/Benton

2003               477     Scott Peeler/Benton

2012               399     Hayden Lessenberry/El Dorado

2019               398     Austin Ledbetter/Conway

1998               385     Tadd Farmer/Camden Fairview

2004               369     Anthony Mask/Russellville

2017               363     Ren Hefley/Catholic

2012               361     Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot

2002               356     Lance Parker/Catholic

1999               354     Derik McCoy/Benton

Most yds/season                    

2019               3,322  Austin Ledbetter

2020               3,086  Austin Ledbetter

2003               3,013  Scott Peeler

2002               2,817  Lance Parker

2004               2,719  Anthony Mask

1999               2,697  Derik McCoy

2001               2,442   Lance Parker

2012               2,421  Hayden Lessenberry

2005               2,176  Anthony Mask

2007               2,111  Logan Parker

1998               2,086  Tadd Farmer

2011               2,007  Hayden Lessenberry

Most yds/career                                 

2018-20         6,957  Austin Ledbetter

20010-12       5,715  Hayden Lessenberry

2000-02         5,379  Lance Parker

2016-18         5,198  Ren Hefley

2003-05         4,903  Anthony Mask

2002-03         3,074  Scott Peeler

Most int./game                                  

1999               7          Derik McCoy/Northside

2003               4          Scott Peeler/Central

2012               3          Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot

2011               3          Hayden Lessenberry/Conway

2007               3          Logan Parker/Central

2007               3          Logan Parker/NLR

2007               3          Logan Parker/Southside

2001               3          Lance Parker/Conway

2001               3          Lance Parker/Benton

2001               3          Lance Parker/Lake Hamilton

1999               3          Derik McCoy/Pine Bluff

1998               3          Tadd Farmer/McClellan

1998               3          Tadd Farmer/Texarkana

Most int./season                                

2007               17        Logan Parker

2001               17        Lance Parker

2002               15        Lance Parker

2004               14       Anthony Mask

2003               14        Scott Peeler

1994               13        Kevin Nelson

2019               12        Austin Ledbetter

1999               12        Derik McCoy

1998               12        Tadd Farmer

Most Int/career                      

2000-02         32        Lance Parker

2003-05         25        Anthony Mask

2010-12         23        Hayden Lessenberry

2018-20         19        Austin Ledbetter

2006-07         18        Logan Parker

2016-18         17        Ren Hefley

2001-03         15        Scott Peeler

1997-98         14        Tadd Farmer

Most TD passes/game                                   

2019               6          Austin Ledbetter/Conway

2020               5          Austin Ledbetter/Springdale Har-Ber

2020               5          Austin Ledbetter/NLR (1)

2019               5          Austin Ledbetter/North Little Rock

2019               5          Austin Ledbetter/FS Southside

2000               5          Jeramie Wooden/Benton

2020               4          Austin Ledbetter/Conway (2)

2020               4          Austin Ledbetter/Conway (1)

2020               4          Austin Ledbetter/Cabot

2020               4          Austin Ledbetter/Catholic

2020               4          Austin Ledbetter/Benton

2019               4          Austin Ledbetter/Cabot

2019               4          Austin Ledbetter/FS Northside

2017               4          Ren Hefley/Catholic

2017               4          Ren Hefley/Lake Hamilton

2016               4          Ren Hefley/Cabot

2012               4          Hayden Lessenberry/Lake Hamilton

2012               4          Hayden Lessenberry/Benton

2011               4          Hayden Lessenberry/Texarkana

2011               4          Hayden Lessenberry/Northside

2007               4          Logan Parker/Catholic

2005               4          Anthony Mask/Benton

2004               4          Anthony Mask/Russellville

2003               4          Scott Peeler/Warren

2003               4          Scott Peeler/Catholic

2003               4          Scott Peeler/LR Parkview

2002               4          Lance Parker/West Memphis

2002               4          Lance Parker/NLR

2002               4          Lance Parker/Catholic

2001               4          Lance Parker/Benton

2000               4          Jeramie Wooten/Sylvan Hills

1998               4          Tadd Farmer/Catholic

Most TD passes/season                     

2019               43        Austin Ledbetter

2020               41        Austin Ledbetter

2003               29        Scott Peeler

2002               24        Lance Parker

2012               23        Hayden Lessenberry

2007               23        Logan Parker

2004               23        Anthony Mask

2001               21        Lance Parker

2017               19        Ren Hefley

2000               17        Jeramie Wooten

*Most TD passes/career                    

2018-20         88        Austin Ledbetter

2016-18         46        Ren Hefley

2010-12         45        Hayden Lessenberry

2000-02         45        Lance Parker

2003-05         39        Anthony Mask

2001-03         29        Scott Peeler

2005-07         24        Logan Parker

2012-14         21        Brandan Warner

Best comp %/game

Minimum 20 completions                 

2011               80%    Hayden Lessenberry/Northside (24-30)

2019               78%    Austin Ledbetter/Conway (31-40)

2003               78%    Scott Peeler/Catholic (25-32)

2000               78%    Jeramie Wooten/Benton (32-41)

2011               76%    Hayden Lessenberrry/Texarkana (22-29)

2020               75%    Austin Ledbetter/Springdale Har-Ber (21-28)

2019               75%    Austin Ledbetter/LR Catholic (15-20)

1999               74%    Derik McCoy/Benton (23-31)

2011               71%    Hayden Lessenberry/Van Buren (22-31)

2002               71%    Lance Parker/Catholic (22-31)

1998               71%    Tadd Farmer/Catholic (20-28)

2019               70%    Austin Ledbetter/Bentonville West (16-23)

2016               69%    Ren Hefley/Cabot (20-29)

2014               69%    Brandan Warner/Har-Ber (25-36)

2012               69%    Hayden Lessenberry/Texarkana (29-42)

2003               69%    Scott Peeler/Benton (38-55)

Best comp %/season (Minimum 100 comp.)                                   

2010               67%    Hayden Lessenberry (102-153)

2011               65%    Hayden Lessenberry (159-244)

2020               64%    Austin Ledbetter (173-269)

2014               64%    Brandan Warner (126-198)

2019               62%    Austin Ledbetter (202-326)

2015               62%    Gunnar Burks (101-163)

2012               62%    Hayden Lessenberry (175-284)

2000               61%    Jeramie Wooten (130-212)

2003               60%    Scott Peeler (247-415)

Most completions/game                   

2003               38        Scott Peeler/Benton

2007               32        Logan Parker/LR Central

2005               32        Anthony Mask/Benton

2000               32        Jeramie Wooten/Benton

2019               31        Austin Ledbetter/Conway

2003               31        Scott Peeler/Conway

2004               30        Anthony Mask/LR Central

2012               29        Hayden Lessenberry/El Dorado

Most completions/season                 

2003               247     Scott Peeler

2004               213     Anthony Mask

2019               202     Austin Ledbetter

2005               199     Anthony Mask

2002               193     Lance Parker

2007               190     Logan Parker

1999               180     Derik McCoy

2012               175     Hayden Lessenberry

2020               173     Austin Ledbetter

Most completions/career                  

2010-12         436     Hayden Lessenberry

2018-20         433     Austin Ledbetter

2003-05         414     Anthony Mask

2016-18         399     Ren Hefley

2000-02         365     Lance Parker

2001-03         254     Scott Peeler

2012-14         226     Brandan Warner

Longest TD pass                     

2010               95        Blake Davidson to Sawyer Nichols

2000               90        Jeramie Wooten to Matt White

2017               89        Ren Hefley to Brandon Murray

2004               89        Anthony Mask to Richie Wood

2020               86        Austin Ledbetter to Hayden Schrader

2001               85        Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon

2020               82        Austin Ledbetter to Hayden Schrader

2015               81        Gunnar Burks to Austin Kelly

2011               80        H. Lessenberry to Hayden Daniel

2002               80       Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon

2014               75        Brandan Warner to Evan Lee

2020               74        Austin Ledbetter to Joseph Young

2002               74        Lance Parker to A.J. Nixon

1966               71        Frank Winkler to Darrell Green

2016               71        Beaux Bonvillain to Randy Thomas

2012               71        H. Lessenberry to Brushawn Hunter

2012               71        H. Lessenberry to Brushawn Hunter

1998               70        Tadd Farmer to Tanner Francis

RECEIVING

Most receptions/game                      

2005               16        Jon Isbell/Benton

2003               16        Zach Cardinal/Benton

2019               14       Jake Meaders/Conway

2004               14        Richie Wood/Russellville

2007               13        Taylor Masters/Southside

2005               12        Jon Isbell/Russellville

2005               12        Dustin Holland/Benton

2003               12        Zach Cardinal/Catholic

2003               12        Zach Cardinal/LR McClellan

2012               11        Dillon Winfrey/El Dorado

2005               11        Jake Jackson/NLR

2004               11        Richie Wood/NLR

2000               11        Matt Brown/Lake Hamilton

2020               10        Hayden Schrader/Springdale Har-Ber

2020               10        Hayden Schrader/NLR (1)

2019               10        Hayden Schrader/North Little Rock(1)

2017               10        Ja’Kalon Pittman/Central

2016               10        Landon Smith/Cabot

2005               10        Jake Jackson/Benton

2004               10        Richie Wood/Conway

2003               10        Richie Wood/Benton

Most Receptions/Season                   

2003               97        Zach Cardinal

2005               76        Jon Isbell

2004               76        Richie Wood

2007               73        Taylor Masters

2020               70        Hayden Schrader

1999               68        Matt Brown

1998               66        Tanner Francis

2003               63        Richie Wood

2019               61        Hayden Schrader

2019               58        Jake Meaders

2007               58        Jake Jackson

2005               58       Dustin Holland

Most Receptions/career                    

2001-03         171     Zach Cardinal

2003-05         155     Richie Wood

1998-00         148     Matt Brown

2018-20         147     Hayden Schrader

2005-07         139     Jake Jackson

2005-07         131     Taylor Masters

2002-04         114     Jon Isbell

2017-19         105     Jake Meaders

2001-03         90        A.J. Nixon

2009-11         81        Sawyer Nichols

2012-14         80        Brushawn Hunter

1970-72         79        Rick Keating

Most rec. Yds/game                           

2020               266     Hayden Schrader/NLR (1)

2004               240     Richie Wood/Russellville

2020               209     Hayden Schrader/Conway (2)

2020               202     Hayden Schrader/Marion

2020               200     Hayden Schrader/Springdale Har-Ber

2005               197     Jon Isbell/Benton

2003               189     Richie Wood/Benton

1972               188     Rick Keating

2012               176     K.J. Hill/Cabot

2003               176     Zach Cardinal/Benton

2020               172     Hayden Schrader/Cabot

2003               168     Zach Cardinal/Catholic

2019               160     Jake Meaders/Conway

2017               160     Brandon Murray/Lake Hamilton

2012               158     Brushawn Hunter/El Dorado

1999               156     Matt Brown/Conway

2014               150     Evan Lee/Har-Ber

2006               147     Taylor Masters/Russellville

1999               145     Michael Wallace/Benton

2011               144     Sawyer Nichols/Cabot

2000               144     Matt Brown/Lake Hamilton

1998               144     Tanner Francis/McClellan

2005               143     Dustin Holland/Benton

2017               142     Brandon Murray/Catholic

2002               142     A.J. Nixon/Sheridan

1998               142     Tanner Francis/Camden Fairview

1971               141     Rick Keating/Sheridan

1966               141     Terry Lewallen/LR Fuller

2004               140     Dustin Holland/Benton

2016               139     Reece Coates/NLR

2002               139     Zach Cardinal/McClellan

2015               138     Austin Kelly/Fayetteville

2012               137     K.J. Hill/El Dorado

2004               133     Richie Wood/Northside

1998               133     Tanner Francis/Conway

1999               132     Josh Farmer/Pine Bluff

2018               130     Jake Meaders/North Little Rock

2005               130     Jake Jackson/NLR

Most rec. yds/season                         

2020               1444   Hayden Schrader

2003               1180   Zach Cardinal

2004               1047   Richie Wood

1999               1038   Matt Brown

2003               1012   Richie Wood

1998               984     Tanner Francis

2019               960     Jake Meaders

2002               951     Zach Cardinal

2004               923     Dustin Holland

Most rec. yds/career                          

2018-20         2,647  Hayden Schrader

2001-03         2,554  Zach Cardinal

2002-04         2,281  Richie Wood

1998-00         2,142  Matt Brown

2003-05         1,791  Dustin Holland

2005-07         1,593  Jake Jackson

2017-19         1,557  Jake Meaders

2005-07         1,550  Taylor Masters

1970-72         1,510  Rick Keating

2011-13         1,239  Brushawn Hunter

2009-11         1,234  Sawyer Nichols

1999-01         1,080  Matt White

2004-06         1,076  Jon Isbell

2009-11         1,039  Dillon Winfrey

1998-00         1,009  Tanner Francis

Most TD rec/game                             

2020               4          Hayden Schrader/Conway (2)

2020               4          Hayden Schrader/Springdale Har-Ber

2003               4          Zach Cardinal/Catholic

2020               3          Hayden Schrader/Conway (1)

2019               3          Jake Meaders/North Little Rock(1)

2019               3          Jake Meaders/Conway

2017               3          Brandon Murray/Conway

2017               3          Brandon Murray/Lake Hamilton

2005               3          Jon Isbell/Benton

2004               3          Richie Wood/Russellville

1998               3          Tanner Francis/Catholic

Most TD rec./season                          

2020               20        Hayden Schrader

2019               18        Jake Meaders

2017               16        Brandon Murray

2004               14       Richie Wood

2003               13        Zach Cardinal

2003               13        Richie Wood

2012               11        K.J. Hill

2007               10        Taylor Masters

2019               9          Hayden Schrader

2013               9          Brushawn Hunter

2009               9          Brandon Parish

Most TD rec/career                            

2018-20         31        Hayden Schrader

2002-04         31        Richie Wood

2017-19         23       Jake Meaders

2001-03         22        Zach Cardinal

2015-17         17        Brandon Murray

2012-15         15        Brushawn Hunter

2005-07         15        Jake Jackson

2005-07         14        Taylor Masters

2003-05         14        Dustin Holland

2002-04         14        A.J. Nixon

Most avg. per catch/season (Minimum 25 catches)            

2019               23.      Joseph Young

2020               20.6    Hayden Schrader

2017               20.6    Brandon Murray

2001               20        A.J. Nixon

2000               19.5    Matt White

2019               19.5    Tre’Vun Herron

2012               17.8    K.J. Hill

2010               17.8    Sawyer Nichols

1999               17.8    Michael Wallace

2015               17.3    Aaron Orender

2019               16.6    Jake Meaders

2012               16.4    Brushawn Hunter

2004               16.2    Dustin Holland

2003               16.1    Richie Wood

2001               16        Brandon St. Pierre

1998               15.9    Matt Brown

1999               15.3    Matt Brown

2019               15.0    Hayden Schrader

2014               14.9    Evan Lee

2013               14.9    Brushawn Hunter

2011               14.9    Dillon Winfrey

1998               14.9    Tanner Francis

2016               14.8    Reece Coates

2009               14.7    Brandon Parish

1999               14.7    Matt White

Most avg. per catch/career (Min. 50 catches)

2015-17         19.2    Brandon Murray (50)

2018-20         18.0    Hayden Schrader (147)

2000-02         16.1    A.J. Nixon (90)

2013-15         15.8    Aaron Orender (52)

2011-13         15.5    Brushawn Hunter (80)

2009-11         15.3    Dillon Winfrey (68)

2009-11         15.1    Sawyer Nichols (81)

2017-19         14.9    Jake Meaders (104)

2001-03         14.8    Zach Cardinal (170)

2000-02         14.8    Brandon St. Pierre (55)

1999-2001     14.8    Matt White (73)

2002-04         14.7    Richie Wood (155)

1998-00         14.7    Tanner Francis (68)

Most 100 yd. rec. games                   

2001-03         11        Zach Cardinal

1998-00         8          Matt Brown

2018-20         6          Hayden Schrader

2002-04         6          Richie Wood

2011-13         5          Brushawn Hunter

2009-11         4          Dillon Winfrey

2005-07         4          Jake Jackson

2003-05         4          Dustin Holland

2000-02         4          A.J. Nixon

1998-00         4          Tanner Francis

Longest TD receptions                        

2010               95        Sawyer Nichols/Benton

2000               90        Matt White

2017               89        Brandon Murray

2004               89        Richie Wood

2020               86        Hayden Schrader/NLR (1)

2001               85        A.J. Nixon

2020               82        Hayden Schrader/Conway (2)

2015               81        Austin Kelly

2011               80       Hayden Daniel

2002               80        A.J. Nixon

TOTAL OFFENSE

*Total plays/game                             

2004                69        Anthony Mask/LR Central

*Total plays/season                           

2002                450      Lance Parker

*Total plays/career                            

2000-02           843      Lance Parker

Total offense/game                           

2020               560     Austin Ledbetter/NLR (1)

2003               489     Scott Peeler/Benton

2000               475     Jeramie Wooten/Benton

2002               436     Lance Parker/Conway

2012               433     Hayden Lessenberry/El Dorado

2019               412     Austin Ledbetter/Conway

2014               400     Brandan Warner/Har-Ber

2012               392     Hayden Lessenberry/Cabot

2002               376     Lance Parker/Catholic

2017               375     Ren Hefley/Catholic

2005               365     Anthony Mask/Benton

2003               363     Lance Parker/West Memphis

2003               363     Lance Parker/Benton

2004               348     Anthony Mask/Russellville

1999               347     Derik McCoy/Benton

2019               346     Austin Ledbetter/Benton

2020               341     Austin Ledbetter/Springdale Har-Ber

2020               339     Austin Ledbetter/Marion

2003               337     Scott Peeler/Warren

1999               333     Derik McCoy/Pine Bluff

Total offense/season                         

2019               3,422  Austin Ledbetter

2002               3,349  Lance Parker

2020               3,267  Austin Ledbetter

2003               2,939  Scott Peeler

1999               2,730  Derik McCoy

2004               2,667  Anthony Mask

2012               2,517  Hayden Lessenberry

2001               2,517  Lance Parker

2003               2,445  Anthony Mask

2007               2,193  Logan Parker

1998               2,076  Tadd Farmer

2014               2,064  Brandan Warner

Total offense/career                          

2018-20         7,273  Austin Ledbetter

2000-02         5,995  Lance Parker

2016-18         5,292  Ren Hefley

2003-04         5,106  Anthony Mask

1999-01         3,919  Matt White

2016-18         3,842  Latavion Scott

2001-03         3,330  Scott Peeler

2012-14         3,310  Brandan Warner

2007-09         3,268  Chris Rycraw

2010-12         2,720  Hayden Lessenberry

2020               2,647  Hayden Schrader

2001-03         2,634  Zach Cardinal

Most TDs scored/game                      

2020               4          Hayden Schrader/Conway (2)

2020               4          Hayden Schrader/Springdale Har-Ber

2020               4          Jamarien Bracey/Conway (1)

2011               4          Karon Dismuke/Northside

2009               4          Chris Rycraw/Cabot

2008               4          Chris Rycraw/Benton

2008               4          Chris Rycraw/Conway

2003               4          Zach Cardinal/Catholic

2000               4          Mark Medlin/Camden Fairview

Most TDs scored/season        

2018               27        Latavion Scott

2020               20        Hayden Schrader

2009               19        Chris Rycraw

2019               18       Jake Meaders

2020               17        Jamarien Bracey

2008               17        Chris Rycraw

2020               16        Tanner Anderson

2017               16        Brandon Murray

2013               16        Brushawn Hunter

2001               16        Matt White

2019               15        Ahmad Adams

1999               15        Matt White

2012               14        K.J. Hill

2004               14        Richie Wood

2003               14       Richie Wood

1999               14        Luke Brown

2003               13        Zach Cardinal

RETURNS*

Most KO ret/season                           

2002                18        A.J. Nixon

Most KO ret. Yds/season                   

2010                454      Tanner Tolbert

Most Punt ret/season                                    

1999                20        Matt Brown

2002                20        Travis Wood

Most Punt ret. Yds/season                

1964                368      Ronnie Green

Highest KO avg./season (Min. 10 returns)                                        

2009                37.2     Tanner Tolbert

Highest Punt avg./season (Min. 10 returns)             

1964                368      Ronnie Green

Most KO yds/game                            

1965                2/150  Kenneth Jones

Most punt yds/game                         

2010                5/217  Tanner Tolbert

Longest KO return for a TD                            

2010               96        Dillon Winfrey/Conway

2011               95        Aaron Bell/Catholic

2064               95        Ronnie Green/Mabelvale

2009               89        Tanner Tolbert/Sheridan

2015               88        Phillip Isom-Green/Russellville

2020               85        Jordan Knox/LR Southwest

2009               85        Logan Garland/Cabot

2009               79        Logan Garland/Van Buren

Longest punt return for a TD                         

1960               90        Louis Besancon/Magnet Cove

2003               70        Travis Queck/LR Hall

2007               60        Jake Jackson/Fayetteville

*Most KO ret yds/career       

2008-10           826      Tanner Tolbert

KICKING/PUNTING

*Most punts/season                          

2016               66        Hayden Ray

2005               46        Cody Williams

2018               43        Austin Ledbetter

*Most punting yds/season                

2016               2555   Hayden Ray

2000               1681   Nick Harbert

*Highest avg./season                         

2008               41.7    Austin Humbard

2016               38.7    Hayden Ray

*Longest punt                                     

2016               65        Hayden Ray

1964               64        D.Bragg

2018               63        Austin Ledbetter

*Most blocked punts/season

2019               4          Catrell Wallace

*Most blocked punts/career

2017-19         7          Catrell Wallace

Most xpts/season                              

2019               75        Brock Funk

2020               69        Brock Funk

2012               45        Josh Lowery

2017               44        Martin Ramirez

2014               43        Alex Denker

2011               42        Jace Denker

2018               40        Grayson Scoles

2004               39        Todd Bryan

2010               38        Jace Denker

2016               35        Hayden Ray

2009               34        Jace Denker

2013               33        Alex Denker

2015               32        Hayden Ray

2007               32        Austin Bradley

2002               32        Todd Bryan

1999               30        Nick Harbert

Most xpts att/season (Since 2008)

2019               76        Brock Funk

2020               74        Brock Funk

2012               46        Josh Lowery

2017               45        Martin Ramirez

2014               44        Alex Denker

2018               43        Grayson Scoles

2011               43        Jace Denker

2010               42        Jace Denker

2004               39        Todd Bryan

2009               37        Jace Denker

2013               35        Alex Denker

2016               35       Hayden Ray

2015               34        Hayden Ray

2008               33        Austin Bradley

*Most FG att/season             

2016               22        Hayden Ray

2002               17        Todd Bryan

2015               16        Hayden Ray

2014               12        Alex Denker

2009               10        Jace Denker

Most FG made/season                       

2016               19        Hayden Ray

2015               13        Hayden Ray

2002               13       Todd Bryan

2004               12        Todd Bryan

2003               10        Todd Bryan

2006               9          Jordan Knight

*Highest FG % made                          

2016               86%    Hayden Ray

2003               83%    Todd Bryan

2015               81%    Hayden Ray

Most Xpts/career                               

2018-20          153        Brock Funk

2009-11         114     Jace Denker

2002-04         102     Todd Bryan

2012-14         76        Alex Denker

2014-16         67       Hayden Ray

1998-2000     65        Nick Harbert

2006-08         61        Austin Bradley

*Most Xpts att/career                                    

2018-20         160     Brock Funk

2009-11         122     Jace Denker

2002-04         110     Todd Bryan

2012-14         79        Alex Denker

2014-16         69        Hayden Ray

*Most FG att/career                          

2002-2004     49        Todd Bryan

2014-16         38        Hayden Ray

Longest FG                              

2016               49        Hayden Ray/Har-Ber

2000               49        Nick Harbert/Sheridan

2014               48        Alex Denker/Alma

2011               47        Jace Denker/Van Buren

2010               47        Jace Denker/Springdale

2014               45        Alex Denker/Russellville

2016               44       Hayden Ray/Har-Ber

2016               44       Hayden Ray/LR Central

2014               44        Alex Denker/Alma

2010               44        Jace Denker/Conway

2019               43        Brock Funk/Bentonville West(1)

2016               43       Hayden Ray/Springdale

2012               43        Josh Lowery/Conway

2003               43        Todd Bryan/LR Hall

2000               43        Nick Harbert/Lake Hamilton

2016               42        Hayden Ray/FS Southside

2009               42        Jace Denker/Conway

2009               42       Jace Denker/Van Buren

2004               42        Todd Bryan/El Dorado

2015               41        Hayden Ray/Siloam Springs

2014               41        Alex Denker/Russellville

2008               41        Austin Bradley/Russellville

2008               41        Austin Bradley/Springdale

2002               41       Todd Bryan/LR Hall

2001               41        Moreno/Camden Fairview

2016               40        Hayden Ray/North Little Rock

2015               40        Hayden Ray/LR Central

2009               40        Jace Denker/Benton

2006               40        Jordan Knight/FS Southside

2003               40        Todd Bryan/Sheridan

 *Most touchbacks                             

2016               28/68  Hayden Ray

2002               24/60  Todd Bryan

DEFENSE

*Most tackles/game                          

2007               23        Austin Humbard/Conway&Cabot

1971               22        Kurt Goble/Oak Grove

2017               20        Jakob Neel/FS Northside

1970               18        Randy Edington/Oak Grove

1966               18        J.D. Johnson/White Hall

Most tackles/season                          

1966               156     Curtiss Williams

2002               138     Josh Newlin

2004               137     Josh Sanders

2017               136     Jakob Neel

2000               136     Jason Rose

1999               136     Jake Newlin

2001               135     Jason Rose

2007               134     Austin Humbard

2016               120     Marvin Moody

2003               118     Bryan Griffith

2016               115     Jakob Neel

2013               114     Jake Johnson

2005               111     Michael Vocque

2003               104     Josh McClellan

Most tackles/career                           

2006-08         338     Austin Humbard

2016-18         301     Jakob Neel

1999-2001     300     Jason Rose

2011-13         281     Jesse Johnson

2006-08         262     Dijon Benton

1965-67         236     Curtiss Williams

2002-04         234     Bryan Griffith

2002-04         226     Zach Sanders

Most sacks/season                            

2018               15        Nate Wallace

2019               11        Kyle Green

2018               10        Josh Salguerio

2008               9          Shawn Burchfield

2019               8.5      Kennedy Miller

2020               8          Rodricho Martin

2018               8          Kajuan Robinson

2020               7.5      Braden Jones

2020               7          Brayden Godwin

2019               7          Austin Bailey

2013               7          Austin May

2011               7          Tim Kelly

2008               7          Nathan Lee

2006               7          Chris Taylor

2004               7          Sawyer Holt

2002               7          Josh White

2020               6.5      Hart Penfield

2016               6          Hayden Knowles

2015               6          Madre Dixon

2014               6          Ryan Hall

2007               6          Raylen Cantrell

2007               6          Austin Humbard

2002               6          Aaron Johnson

2000               6          Phillip Primm

Most sacks/career                             

2016-18         18        Nate Wallace

2016-18         16        Kajuan Robinson

2014-16         14        Madre Dixon

1995-98         14        Scott Summers

2018-20         13        Rodricho Martin

2017-19         13        Austin Bailey

2000-02         13       Aaron Johnson

2017-19         12       Kyle Green

2005-07         12        Nathan Probst

1999-2001     12        Andy Summers

2009-2011     11        Tim Kelly

2002-04         11        Josh Caldwell

2004-06         11        Chris Taylor

Most TFLs/Season                              

2018               19        Kajuan Robinson

2018               17        Nate Wallace

2017               15        Johnny Wallace

1997               15       Scott Summers

2016               14        Marvin Moody

2007               14        Nathan Probst

1996               14        Scott Summers

2016               13        Madre Dixon

2014               13        Hunter Fugitt

2007               13        Raylen Cantrell

2007               13       Austin Humbard

2017               11        Antonio Todd

2015               11        Mario Waits

2015               11        Madre Dixon

1995               11       Scott Summers

2015               10        Jakob Neel

2015               10        Marvin Moody

2006               10       Cody Williams

2004               10        Josh Caldwell

2005               10        Michael Vocque

2003               10        Jesse Nordman

2002               10       Aaron Johnson

2000               10        Matt Lewis

Most TFLs/career                               

1995-98         40        Scott Summers

2016-18         34        Kajuan Robinson

2006-08         27        Austin Humbard

2005-07         26        Nathan Probst

2016-18         25        Nate Wallace

2013-16         24        Madre Dixon

2013-16         23        Marvin Moody

2013-15         22        Cameron Murray

2000-02         22        Aaron Johnson

2017-19         20        Austin Bailey

2013-15         20        Mario Waits

2004-06         20        Cody Williams

Most fum. Rec/season                       

2002               5          Aaron Johnson

2009               4          Hunter Mayall

2003               4          Josh McClellan

2003               4          Brandon Butler

Most fum. Rec/career                                    

2000-02         10        Aaron Johnson

1999-01         7          Jason Rose

2014-16         6          Marvin Moody

2016-18         5          Andrew Hayes

2000-02         5          Josh White

Most Int./season                    

1967               10        Joe Johnson

2015               6          Quinton Royal

2019               5          Darrick Rose

2019               5          Austin Schroeder

2015               5          Jaelyn Jones

2004               5          Bryan Griffith

2004               5          Hunter Nugent

2000               5          Kevin Littleton

Most Int./career                                 

2002-04         11        Bryan Griffith

1965-67         11        Joe Johnson

2006-08         9          Dijon Benton

2002-04         8          Todd Bryan

2018-20         7          Austin Schroeder

2017-19         7          Darrick Rose

2016-18         7          Andrew Hayes

2005-07         7          Jordan Knight

2000-02         7          Brandon St. Pierre

*Most Int./game                    

2008               3          Dijon Benton/Benton

2004               3          Todd Bryant/Warren

1960               3          Louis Besancon/HS Lakeside

Most pass knockdowns/season         

2004               15        Todd Bryan

2018               14       Darrick Rose

2017               14        Andrew Hayes

2017               14        Antonio Rice

2004               14        Zach Kitchens

2019               13        Darrick Rose

2018               13        Andrew Hayes

2020               10        Austin Schroeder

2016               10        Collin Welch

2014               10        Drew Tipton

2011               10        Dillon Winfrey

2011               9          Aaron Bell

2003               9          Todd Bryan

Most Knockdowns/career                  

2016-18         30        Andrew Hayes

2017-19         27        Darrick Rose

2012-14         26        Drew Tipton

2002-04         24        Todd Bryan

20018-20       18        Austin Schroeder

2012-14         16        Markevious Nelson

2010-12         16        Aaron Bell

20015-17       15        Cameron Vail

1999-2001     15        Shea Rentch

Longest Int. return for TD                  

2020               99        Kyle Knox/Conway (1)

2004               98        Travis Queck/Jacksonville

2020               96        Malachi Graham/Marion

2014               92        Conner Chapdelaine/Greenwood

2014               88        Ben Bruick/Greenwood

2012               87        Davis Nossaman/Texarkana

2003               69        Lee/Catholic

2018               65        Jakob Neel/Conway

1999               63        Matt White/Pine Bluff

2014               62        McDonald/Van Buren

2000               57        Alex Pudinas/Sylvan Hills

1999               45        Josh Baumbeck/Pine Bluff

2013               42        Jake Johnson/Benton

2005               42        Jared Szabad/Conway

2008               39        Dijon Benton/Sheridan

