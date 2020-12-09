Tigers’ board work proves decisive against Hornet freshmen

The Little Rock Central Tigers freshman team used a strong effort on the boards to get past the Bryant Hornets freshman team, 53-40, on Monday at the Bryant Junior High gym.

“Central was a really good team and very athletic,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “We talked about being really focused on keeping them off of the glass and not allowing second chance points. They ended up with 16 offensive rebounds and we were out rebounded in total by 11. We knew this was one of their strengths coming in and we were not physical in our block outs. This is something we really have to put a greater emphasis on during practice.”

Devin Holmes led the Hornets with 12 points. Chase Belleton and Jamison Lewis each added 6.

The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter but Central surged to a 24-17 advantage by halftime. It was 39-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Now 2-5 on the. Season, the Hornets will host Conway White on Thursday.