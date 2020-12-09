Blue Hornets surge past Lake Hamilton seventh graders

Luke Andrews scored 13 points to lead the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team to a 34-26 win over Lake Hamilton on Tuesday night at the Bethel Middle School gym.

“The guys really played hard and battled,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “They are working hard and getting better each day and understanding better the balance between aggressiveness on offense and good decision-making. It was a team effort.”

The Hornets trailed 6-2 after a quarter then 15-4 at the half but roared back in the second half. A 15-2 run in the third period turned the tide. That gave Blue a 19-17 edge going into the fourth.

Spencer Ruff added 8 points, Jeremiah Motes 6, Preston Curtis 4 and Landon Gaston 3.

The game wrapped up the pre-Christmas schedule for Bethel. They are set to return to action on Jan. 12 against Bryant White.